Pfizer’s covid injections are killing people, including babies, and the FDA has known the entire time

Since at least December of 2020, drug giant Pfizer has known that its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” is a death sentence for many, which means that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also known this entire time.
For more than two years, both Pfizer and the FDA knew that the former’s covid jabs “waned in efficacy” over time, a phenomenon known as “vaccine failure.” They also knew that one of the “side effects” of Pfizer’s covid injection, incredibly, is covid itself.
By May of 2021, Pfizer and the FDA were aware of 35 incidents of minor heart damage occurring within one week after injection. Even so, the FDA chose to emergency use authorize (EUA) the jab for young teenagers about a month later.
It took the United States government another two months to finally fess up about the heart harms caused by Pfizer injections, this after thousands of teens had already taken the jab based on the agency’s EUA.
“Pfizer (and thus the FDA; many of the documents say ‘FDA: CONFIDENTIAL’ at the lower boundary) knew that, contrary to what the highly paid spokesmodels and bought-off physicians were assuring people, the MRNA, spike protein and lipid nanoparticles did not stay in the injection site in the deltoid, but rather went, within 48 hours, into the bloodstream, from there to lodge in the liver, spleen, adrenals, lymph nodes, and, if you are a woman, in the ovaries,” reports Naomi Wolf on her Substack.
“Pfizer (and thus the FDA) knew that the Moderna vaccine had 100 mcg of MRNA, lipid nanoparticles and spike protein, which was more than three times the 30 mcg of the adult Pfizer dose; the company’s internal documents show a higher rate of adverse events with the 100 mcg dose, so they stopped experimenting with that amount internally due to its ‘reactogenicity’ – Pfizer’s words – but no one told all of the millions of Americans who all got the first and second 100 mcg Moderna dose, and the boosters.”
At every turn, Pfizer deceived the government and the public about the “safety” and “effectiveness” of its covid injections
Pfizer blatantly lied about the number of participants who died in its final clinical trial, we also know. The company observed many more fatalities than it reported to the FDA, and has still not been punished for this crime.
The company further recruited more female trial participants as opposed to male trial participants because men, it turns out, are far more prone to suffering cardiac damage from Pfizer’s Fauci Flu injections. At least 75 percent of test subjects, in fact, were female, and records of many of them mysteriously disappeared because even they were harmed by the shots.
“In the internal trials,” Wolf writes, “there were over 42,000 adverse events and more than 1200 people died. Four of the people who died, died on the day they were injected.”
Internal records at Pfizer told the truth, but almost none of this truth was publicly reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, for instance, contains completely different data that makes the shots appear safer and more effective than they actually are.
There is also plenty of critical information missing about adverse events, which include joint pain, muscle pain (myalgia), neurological damage in the form of Guillain-Barré syndrome and Bell’s Palsy, blood clotting, stroke, and so much more.
Pfizer even likened “exposure” to the jab as “sexual contact,” which is disturbing all on its own.
“Of course, people who have tried to raise any of these issues have been deplatformed, scolded by the President, called insane, and roundly punished,” Wolf notes.
If the subject matter of this story intrigued you, more like it can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
NaomiWolf.substack.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd