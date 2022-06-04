Pfizer’s covid injections are killing people, including babies, and the FDA has known the entire time

Since at least December of 2020, drug giant Pfizer has known that its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” is a death sentence for many, which means that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also known this entire time.

For more than two years, both Pfizer and the FDA knew that the former’s covid jabs “waned in efficacy” over time, a phenomenon known as “vaccine failure.” They also knew that one of the “side effects” of Pfizer’s covid injection, incredibly, is covid itself.

By May of 2021, Pfizer and the FDA were aware of 35 incidents of minor heart damage occurring within one week after injection. Even so, the FDA chose to emergency use authorize (EUA) the jab for young teenagers about a month later.

It took the United States government another two months to finally fess up about the heart harms caused by Pfizer injections, this after thousands of teens had already taken the jab based on the agency’s EUA.

“Pfizer (and thus the FDA; many of the documents say ‘FDA: CONFIDENTIAL’ at the lower boundary) knew that, contrary to what the highly paid spokesmodels and bought-off physicians were assuring people, the MRNA, spike protein and lipid nanoparticles did not stay in the injection site in the deltoid, but rather went, within 48 hours, into the bloodstream, from there to lodge in the liver, spleen, adrenals, lymph nodes, and, if you are a woman, in the ovaries,” reports Naomi Wolf on her Substack.

“Pfizer (and thus the FDA) knew that the Moderna vaccine had 100 mcg of MRNA, lipid nanoparticles and spike protein, which was more than three times the 30 mcg of the adult Pfizer dose; the company’s internal documents show a higher rate of adverse events with the 100 mcg dose, so they stopped experimenting with that amount internally due to its ‘reactogenicity’ – Pfizer’s words – but no one told all of the millions of Americans who all got the first and second 100 mcg Moderna dose, and the boosters.”

At every turn, Pfizer deceived the government and the public about the “safety” and “effectiveness” of its covid injections

Pfizer blatantly lied about the number of participants who died in its final clinical trial, we also know. The company observed many more fatalities than it reported to the FDA, and has still not been punished for this crime.

The company further recruited more female trial participants as opposed to male trial participants because men, it turns out, are far more prone to suffering cardiac damage from Pfizer’s Fauci Flu injections. At least 75 percent of test subjects, in fact, were female, and records of many of them mysteriously disappeared because even they were harmed by the shots.

“In the internal trials,” Wolf writes, “there were over 42,000 adverse events and more than 1200 people died. Four of the people who died, died on the day they were injected.”

Internal records at Pfizer told the truth, but almost none of this truth was publicly reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, for instance, contains completely different data that makes the shots appear safer and more effective than they actually are.

There is also plenty of critical information missing about adverse events, which include joint pain, muscle pain (myalgia), neurological damage in the form of Guillain-Barré syndrome and Bell’s Palsy, blood clotting, stroke, and so much more.

Pfizer even likened “exposure” to the jab as “sexual contact,” which is disturbing all on its own.

“Of course, people who have tried to raise any of these issues have been deplatformed, scolded by the President, called insane, and roundly punished,” Wolf notes.

If the subject matter of this story intrigued you, more like it can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

NaomiWolf.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

