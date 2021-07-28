Australian government created covid document granting authorization to “administer a poison” to citizens

For the purposes of “emergency management during a public health state of emergency,” the Australian Defence Force has granted itself the power to “administer a poison” (SARS-CoV-2 Covid-19 vaccine) to the public.

An “Instrument of Authorisation” document signed by Chief Health Officer Dr. Andrew Robertson clearly states that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” is a “poison” that the Australian government is deliberately injecting into people to supposedly fight the plandemic.

“A safe and effective vaccine, available globally, will dramatically improve health outcomes and societal wellbeing and facilitate economic recovery. Making safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to all Australians is a key priority of the Australian, State and Territory governments.”

You might argue that most of us have never heard of a “poison” that is “safe and effective,” unless of course the goal is to terminate the existence of every person who is injected. In that case, Fauci Flu shots are indeed highly “effective” at achieving this goal.

Wuhan Flu shots are killing people and spreading more “variants”

Pursuant to Sections 197 and 198 of the Public Health Act of 2016 (WA), Australian doctors, nurses and other health workers have been authorized to “supply or administer a poison,” the document further reveals, beginning on March 8, 2021, and continuing “in force until the public health state of emergency is no longer in force or until otherwise amended or revoked.”

Here in the United States, they call these poisons “medicines,” for official purposes. In Australia, it is clearly indicated, at least in the case of the Chinese Virus, that the contents of all those creepy vials include deadly toxins.

We know from Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier that said toxins include Chinese Virus “variants” that the mainstream media is blaming on the “unvaccinated.” There are also other mystery ingredients, the long-term effects of which remain to be seen.

CDC head Rochelle Walensky continues fearmongering campaign to push poison injections on masses

Despite the fact that these injections have been scientific proven to cause and spread more disease, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) talking-head Rochelle Walensky is actively spreading lies about the so-called “delta variant,” calling it the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“If you are not vaccinated, please take the delta variant seriously,” Walensky howled over Zoom in yet another display of Chinese Virus hysterics, for which she has become something of a meme. “This virus has no incentive to let up and it remains in search of the next vulnerable person to infect.”

What Walensky really means, of course, is that she and other deep state goblins have no incentive to let up on their fearmongering campaign, which is making them all filthy rich while systematically eradicating much of humanity.

The latest data out of Israel shows that a whopping 84 percent of all new Fauci Flu “cases” are occurring in people who were “vaccinated” in accordance with Walensky’s wishes. So much for “science.”

“The 20-year-reign of terror and stupidity of communist Rochelle Walensky should end immediately,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit.

“Fauci must also be held responsible,” interjected another. “Fauci said experimenting with gain of function was worthwhile even if it causes a global pandemic. There are not as many dead people as they are telling us, but still if anyone died from it, Fauci has their blood on his hands.”

To keep up with the latest news about the death and destruction being caused by Chinese Virus injections can be found at SpikeProtein.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Wa.gov.au

Wa.gov.au

DrEddyMD.com

Archive.ph

TheGatewayPundit.com

