Tucker Carlson slams US government for hiding the truth about the coronavirus

Fox News host Tucker Carlson denounced officials in the U.S. government who helped China conceal the truth about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Carlson also criticized entities who previously dismissed the COVID-19 laboratory leak theory but did an about-face as evidence for it emerged. His tirade came as other mainstream media outlets released an “avalanche of evidence” bolstering the possibility of a lab leak.

During a June 3 episode of his Tucker Carlson Tonight program, the host echoed claims by Chinese scientists more than a year ago. According to the scientists, “the novel coronavirus ‘probably escaped’ from a government lab in Wuhan.” Despite the plausibility of this claim, it has received criticism for being “racist” and a “conspiracy theory” – if not outright silence. Carlson said: “Of course, [COVID-19] escaped from a Chinese virology lab. Did you really think it came from the wet market? Come on.”

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The host also mentioned the existence of numerous emails from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci sent to other individuals. Several mainstream media outlets obtained the emails through a Freedom of Information Act request. Furthermore, Carlson also mentioned articles from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Vanity Fair that supported the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

The Vanity Fair piece noted that virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) collected samples of a bat coronavirus from a cave in China’s Yunnan province. The pathogen, which had similarities to SARS-CoV-2, caused the death of several miners in 2012. Carlson added that BBC journalists tried to visit the Yunnan cave in late 2020. However, plainclothes police officers followed them and the road toward the cave was obstructed by a “well-placed broken-down truck.”

Meanwhile, the WSJ piece cited a U.S. intelligent report outlining how three WIV researchers fell ill and sought hospital treatment back in November 2019. The report noted how the scientists displayed “symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.” According to Carlson, the WSJ piece only strengthened the idea that the WIV researchers who “seem to have been working with bat viruses” were the “first [COVID-19] victims.”

The host ultimately said that while the Chinese government covered up the truth about COVID-19, some researchers in the U.S. government helped them. Carlson claimed that the U.S. researchers who helped Beijing conceal the truth had interests “aligned with [that] … of the Chinese government.”

He continued: “Many research scientists are addicted to tax dollars. If the public understood just how recklessly they’ve behaved [by] endangering the entire world with their weird little experiments in … China, the money might dry up.” (Related: Fauci secretly funded gain of function research at Wuhan lab that produced Covid-19.)

U.S. officials who insisted on the lab leak theory were “bullied” into silence

Carlson also mentioned that a number of U.S. government officials who espoused the COVID-19 lab leak theory faced harsh criticism. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield was among those officials intimidated into backing down. “That’s not some guy on Twitter. It’s the former director of the CDC, so you’d think the world would stop and ask follow-up questions. But that’s not what happened,” Carlson said.

The former CDC head told Vanity Fair why he espoused the laboratory leak theory for COVID-19. He said that in early January 2020, he received a call about the virus spreading in Wuhan. Redfield immediately suspected the WIV as responsible – given his training as a virologist. However, he “was threatened and ostracized” by both politicians and other scientists for putting forward “another hypothesis.” (Related: Gain-of-function expert Dr. Peter Daszak bullied top scientists into covering up laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2.)

Redfield has consistently stood by the lab leak theory as the possible origin of the pandemic. He remarked during an interview: “I still think the most likely [cause] of … [the outbreak in Wuhan] was from a laboratory. Other people don’t believe that [and that’s] fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

Another government official confirmed the intimidation those believing in the COVID-19 lab leak theory face. Former State Department official Thomas DiNanno outlined that other staffers were warned not to scrutinize the lab leak theory. According to the former official, any investigations on the theory would expose the U.S.’s links to gain of function research in the facility.

DiNanno wrote in a memo that staff members from two State Department bureaus – the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance and Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation –dissuaded any probes on the matter. The official said his attempts to press further were blocked by staffers who warned him that doing so “opens a can of worms.” DiNanno told Vanity Fair: “[The warnings] smelled like a cover-up and I wasn’t going to be a part of it.”

Deception.news has more articles about the U.S. government’s role in the origins of COVID-19.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

VanityFair.com

WSJ.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.