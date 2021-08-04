CDC just admitted that 74% of those infected in Massachusetts covid outbreak were “fully vaccinated”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showing that three out of every four people infected during the recent Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “delta variant” outbreak in Massachusetts had already been “fully vaccinated” with a Fauci Flu “vaccine.”

Of the 469 “cases” of the Chinese Virus that were identified in Barnstable County, 346, or 74 percent, occurred in “fully vaccinated persons … who had completed a 2-dose course of mRNA vaccine [Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna] or had received a single dose of Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine [at least] 14 days before exposure.”

Elevate Your Health with MoringaAccording to the CDC genomic sequencing of specimens collected from 133 patients revealed the presence of B.1.617.2, which the government is calling “delta” even though it refuses to explain how and when the testing protocol for “delta” was developed.

“Overall, 274 (79%) vaccinated patients with breakthrough infection were symptomatic,” the CDC says about the outbreak. “Among five COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized, four were fully vaccinated; no deaths were reported.”

CDC admits it used fraudulent PCR testing to identify “delta” cases

The CDC did reveal that it used fraudulent real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) cycle threshold (Ct) values to come up with its positive diagnoses for the “delta” patients it identified.

Not only are PCR tests fraudulent, generating false positives especially when cranked up high as they were all throughout 2020, but they were also designed and calibrated to identify common influenza, not the Chinese Virus.

What many people are testing “positive” for, in all reality, is just the ordinary seasonal flu. This is why there was no flu season in 2020, of course, as everyone was testing positive for Chinese Germs.

Even so, the government continues to fearmonger about the “delta variant,” blaming the unvaccinated for its continued spread among the vaccinated.

“The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is highly transmissible; vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death,” the CDC contends.

CDC: The only way to survive “delta” is to stop living

Vaccines are not enough, though, according to the government. Vaccinated people must also wear a mask indoors at all times if they hope to “flatten the curve.” Masking indoors “regardless of vaccination status” is the latest recommendation from Fauci and friends.

The CDC is also trying to scare Americans into avoiding other human beings this summer by skipping out on barbecues and staying away from large events. Living is contributing to the “spread” of the Wuhan Flu, the CDC maintains, so people need to stop living in order to stay “safe.”

If Americans refuse to do this on their own, then the CDC recommends that local jurisdictions impose new lockdowns to keep everyone as miserable as possible. Doing this will help to “flatten the curve,” says the CDC.

Keep in mind the CDC has also admitted that the PCR test is unable to identify the presence of infectious virus or any causative agent for clinical symptoms. It can be adjusted to produce just about any result the government wants, including new “variants” for which it can fearmonger the public into getting jabbed and wearing masks.

“The performance of this test has not been established for screening of blood or blood products for the presence of 2019-nCoV,” reads page 38 of an FDA document about the PCR test. “This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”

“And all the lockdowns, masks, mandates, ‘vaccines’ etc. was based on the numbers of PCR fake positive cases,” one of our commenters wrote. “There basically was no pandemic.”

The latest news about the government’s Chinese Virus lies can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.