CDC just admitted that 74% of those infected in Massachusetts covid outbreak were “fully vaccinated”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showing that three out of every four people infected during the recent Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “delta variant” outbreak in Massachusetts had already been “fully vaccinated” with a Fauci Flu “vaccine.”

Of the 469 “cases” of the Chinese Virus that were identified in Barnstable County, 346, or 74 percent, occurred in “fully vaccinated persons … who had completed a 2-dose course of mRNA vaccine [Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna] or had received a single dose of Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine [at least] 14 days before exposure.”

According to the CDC genomic sequencing of specimens collected from 133 patients revealed the presence of B.1.617.2, which the government is calling “delta” even though it refuses to explain how and when the testing protocol for “delta” was developed.

“Overall, 274 (79%) vaccinated patients with breakthrough infection were symptomatic,” the CDC says about the outbreak. “Among five COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized, four were fully vaccinated; no deaths were reported.”

CDC admits it used fraudulent PCR testing to identify “delta” cases

The CDC did reveal that it used fraudulent real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) cycle threshold (Ct) values to come up with its positive diagnoses for the “delta” patients it identified.

Not only are PCR tests fraudulent, generating false positives especially when cranked up high as they were all throughout 2020, but they were also designed and calibrated to identify common influenza, not the Chinese Virus.

What many people are testing “positive” for, in all reality, is just the ordinary seasonal flu. This is why there was no flu season in 2020, of course, as everyone was testing positive for Chinese Germs.

Even so, the government continues to fearmonger about the “delta variant,” blaming the unvaccinated for its continued spread among the vaccinated.

“The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is highly transmissible; vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death,” the CDC contends.

CDC: The only way to survive “delta” is to stop living

Vaccines are not enough, though, according to the government. Vaccinated people must also wear a mask indoors at all times if they hope to “flatten the curve.” Masking indoors “regardless of vaccination status” is the latest recommendation from Fauci and friends.

The CDC is also trying to scare Americans into avoiding other human beings this summer by skipping out on barbecues and staying away from large events. Living is contributing to the “spread” of the Wuhan Flu, the CDC maintains, so people need to stop living in order to stay “safe.”

If Americans refuse to do this on their own, then the CDC recommends that local jurisdictions impose new lockdowns to keep everyone as miserable as possible. Doing this will help to “flatten the curve,” says the CDC.

Keep in mind the CDC has also admitted that the PCR test is unable to identify the presence of infectious virus or any causative agent for clinical symptoms. It can be adjusted to produce just about any result the government wants, including new “variants” for which it can fearmonger the public into getting jabbed and wearing masks.

“The performance of this test has not been established for screening of blood or blood products for the presence of 2019-nCoV,” reads page 38 of an FDA document about the PCR test. “This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”

“And all the lockdowns, masks, mandates, ‘vaccines’ etc. was based on the numbers of PCR fake positive cases,” one of our commenters wrote. “There basically was no pandemic.”

