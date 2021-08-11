RED ALERT: Democrats want to drop people from Medicare and Medicaid unless they agree to be injected with the experimental, deadly vaccine

Roughly half the country is just saying no to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination,” and the Biden regime is really upset about it.

The latest threat is that people on Medicare and Medicaid could be cut off from coverage if they refuse to get jabbed as part of Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injection program, which was carried over by Biden following his inauguration.

Biden was hellbent on achieving a 70 percent injection rate by July 4th, which failed miserably. Now, his regime is scheming up new ways to deprive Americans of their rights and liberties in the hopes that this will push the numbers over the edge.

According to reports, the Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage is slated to potentially be altered to require injection with a Fauci Flu shot as a condition of participation.

“One of the most powerful tools the Biden administration has at its disposal is the Conditions of Participation (CoPs) and Conditions for Coverage (CfCs), the federal health and safety standards that health care organizations must meet in order to participate and receive funding from the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” reports the Center for American Progress (CAP), which is pushing for the change.

“Under Section 1861(e) of the Social Security Act, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the authority to adopt proposed CoPs that are found to be ‘necessary in the interest of the health and safety of the individuals who are furnished services in hospitals.’ Other health care providers must similarly meet health and safety standards.”

Center for ‘American Progress’ wants to erase the rules, force Wuhan Flu shots on Medicare and Medicaid participants

Normally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would have to go through a notice-and-comment rulemaking process in order to make such changes. However, the CAP is pushing to have that process eliminated under a “good cause” exemption.

This exemption portends that Chinese Germs are simply too dangerous to allow for “unvaccinated” people to continue receiving government benefits – that is, unless they agree to roll up their sleeves and modify their DNA, regardless of any medical decisions they make with their personal doctors about their individual health needs.

In that case, the injected will once again be allowed to enroll for Medicare or Medicaid because they complied with Biden’s tyrannical demand that they take an experimental gene-modification needle under the guise of protecting “public health.”

Back in August, the CMS added a new universal hospital Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) data reporting requirement that now allows for CoPs to support virus tracking, as well as “prevent spread” and “protect the health and safety of patients.”

“CMS invoked a good-cause exception to notice-and-comment rulemaking as well as the typical 30-day delay in a rule’s effective date, stating that ‘time is of the essence in controlling the spread of COVID-19’ and that “universal resident and staff testing will assist public health officials in detecting outbreaks and saving lives,” the CAP says.

“CMS should now update these standards to mandate that health care and LTC staff and contractors, as well as health care providers with hospital privileges, are vaccinated against COVID-19; the emergence of the delta variant, stalling vaccination rates, and the threat to patient safety posed by unvaccinated health care workers have created the need for action beyond staff education and vaccine access.”

If the CAP is successful at convincing the CMS to follow these recommendations, then very soon getting injected for the Chinese Virus could become a requirement for participation in Medicare or Medicaid. Be sure to let your representatives know how you feel about such a proposal.

The latest news coverage about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

