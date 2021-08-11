RED ALERT: Democrats want to drop people from Medicare and Medicaid unless they agree to be injected with the experimental, deadly vaccine

Roughly half the country is just saying no to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination,” and the Biden regime is really upset about it.

The latest threat is that people on Medicare and Medicaid could be cut off from coverage if they refuse to get jabbed as part of Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injection program, which was carried over by Biden following his inauguration.

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.Biden was hellbent on achieving a 70 percent injection rate by July 4th, which failed miserably. Now, his regime is scheming up new ways to deprive Americans of their rights and liberties in the hopes that this will push the numbers over the edge.

According to reports, the Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage is slated to potentially be altered to require injection with a Fauci Flu shot as a condition of participation.

“One of the most powerful tools the Biden administration has at its disposal is the Conditions of Participation (CoPs) and Conditions for Coverage (CfCs), the federal health and safety standards that health care organizations must meet in order to participate and receive funding from the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” reports the Center for American Progress (CAP), which is pushing for the change.

“Under Section 1861(e) of the Social Security Act, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the authority to adopt proposed CoPs that are found to be ‘necessary in the interest of the health and safety of the individuals who are furnished services in hospitals.’ Other health care providers must similarly meet health and safety standards.”

Center for ‘American Progress’ wants to erase the rules, force Wuhan Flu shots on Medicare and Medicaid participants

Normally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would have to go through a notice-and-comment rulemaking process in order to make such changes. However, the CAP is pushing to have that process eliminated under a “good cause” exemption.

This exemption portends that Chinese Germs are simply too dangerous to allow for “unvaccinated” people to continue receiving government benefits – that is, unless they agree to roll up their sleeves and modify their DNA, regardless of any medical decisions they make with their personal doctors about their individual health needs.

In that case, the injected will once again be allowed to enroll for Medicare or Medicaid because they complied with Biden’s tyrannical demand that they take an experimental gene-modification needle under the guise of protecting “public health.”

Back in August, the CMS added a new universal hospital Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) data reporting requirement that now allows for CoPs to support virus tracking, as well as “prevent spread” and “protect the health and safety of patients.”

“CMS invoked a good-cause exception to notice-and-comment rulemaking as well as the typical 30-day delay in a rule’s effective date, stating that ‘time is of the essence in controlling the spread of COVID-19’ and that “universal resident and staff testing will assist public health officials in detecting outbreaks and saving lives,” the CAP says.

“CMS should now update these standards to mandate that health care and LTC staff and contractors, as well as health care providers with hospital privileges, are vaccinated against COVID-19; the emergence of the delta variant, stalling vaccination rates, and the threat to patient safety posed by unvaccinated health care workers have created the need for action beyond staff education and vaccine access.”

If the CAP is successful at convincing the CMS to follow these recommendations, then very soon getting injected for the Chinese Virus could become a requirement for participation in Medicare or Medicaid. Be sure to let your representatives know how you feel about such a proposal.

The latest news coverage about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AmericanProgress.org

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.