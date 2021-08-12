More companies forcing employees to take experimental COVID-19 vaccines now linked to over 12,000 deaths in the USA

More and more businesses are instituting Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates.

Some of the latest major American companies to announce they would require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees include Tyson Foods, which has 120,000 workers in the United States.

“As people have heard, new [post-vaccine] variants of COVID-19 are more contagious, more deadly and responsible for most cases in America today,” said Tyson Foods in its vaccine mandate announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 3. “It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”

The company said 56,000 of its employees are already fully vaccinated. The remaining 64,000 must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 for office workers and Nov. 1 for plant employees.

Not only will Tyson Foods coerce its employees into getting the experimental and side effect-riddled vaccines with the threat of employment, but it will also bribe them. The company said all fully vaccinated employees will receive a $200 bonus for getting the vaccine.

This decision has already drawn major backlash, especially from the United Food and Commercial Workers, a labor union that represents around 24,000 Tyson Foods workers. Union officials said it will be meeting with company executives to discuss the vaccine mandate and make sure that the rights of workers are protected.

Its main concern is that the company is trying to coerce workers to get vaccinated even though they’re still experimental and have not received the full approval of the Food and Drug Administration.

Similar scenes are playing out in many other companies, some larger than Tyson Foods. Google, Microsoft and Disney have all announced similar vaccine mandates for their employees. Each company is larger than Tyson Foods, and all three have a combined workforce of more than half a million people.

Private sector vaccine mandates have the support of the federal government

Last month, the Department of Justice‘s Office of Legal Counsel ruled that private businesses can mandate vaccines. (Related: Government, mainstream media, private sector teaming up in hate-based war against the unvaccinated.)

This ruling from the Justice Department has given private and public businesses alike the legal backing to pass vaccine mandates without fear of backlash.

Top officials within the federal government have also expressed their support for private sector vaccine mandates. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently said he believes the number of companies making vaccination requirements will increase, and that this should be regarded as a “reasonable” course of action.

“I think it’s not only reasonable, but I think it’s part of what’s going to, I think, nudge more people to get vaccinated,” he said.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that once the vaccines get full approval, more industries in the private sector will push for vaccine mandates.

“You’re not going to see a central mandate coming from the federal government, but you’re going to see more universities, colleges, places of business who, once they get the cover of an officially approved vaccine, they’re going to start mandating vaccines,” said Fauci.

President Joe Biden himself has said that he supports private businesses instituting vaccination requirements for their patrons, such as the use of proof of vaccination certificates.

“I will have their backs, and the backs of other private sector leaders, if they take such steps,” he said, adding that communities need to encourage businesses that are hesitant to pass vaccine mandates.

States can block vaccine mandates

The Justice Department said states and local governments still have the power to block private businesses and other entities within their jurisdictions from instituting vaccine mandates.

As of Aug. 4, six states have introduced or passed legislation since last year that would block schools from issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Another six states have introduced bills that will block schools and state and municipal employers from passing similar COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

But so far only one state – Montana – has also banned the private sector from issuing vaccine mandates.

Learn more about the private sector’s push to mandate the COVID-19 vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

News.Yahoo.com

CNBC.com

ABCNews.go.com

Axios.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

