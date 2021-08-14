Top medical association supports the right of healthcare workers to decline COVID-19 vaccines

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), one of the leading organizations in the United States representing physicians, announced that it supports the right of healthcare workers to decline the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

In a statement, the AAPS said:

“[We] declare that all human beings have the right to liberty, which they do not forfeit when they serve the sick or the disabled.” “The ethical commitment to protect others does not require workers to surrender their bodily integrity and self-determination and accept ‘the’ intervention dictated by a governmental or quasi-governmental authority.”

The AAPS issued this as a rebuttal to the statement released by the American Medical Association (AMA) in support of mandatory vaccination. AMA’s statement was made in cooperation with 58 other healthcare organizations.

The statement supported imposing experimental vaccines on all workers in the healthcare and long-term care industries through government mandates. (Related: Vaccine mandates in healthcare industry are growing, and they are expected to accelerate once FDA grants full approval.)

The AMA and other medical organizations made it clear that they believe nobody working in the healthcare industry should be given a choice whether or not to get vaccinated. They did not even recognize the validity of religious exemptions to vaccinations, a fact that the AAPS lambasted them over.

“The Joint Statement recognizes only a medical exemption and omits mention of a religious exemption, though many workers object to receiving these products based on their religious beliefs,” wrote the AAPS. “Our healthcare organizations and societies advocate that all healthcare and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“All healthcare workers should get vaccinated… Many healthcare and long-term care organizations already require vaccinations for influenza, hepatitis B and pertussis. We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers… The healthcare community leads the way in requiring vaccines for our employees.”

AAPS not supportive of the COVID-19 vaccines

The AAPS has also expressed its skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccines. When it talked about exemptions to vaccination, the AAPS pointed out that medical exemptions are almost never recognized because no mainstream medical group wants to admit that the COVID-19 vaccines cause harm.

The AAPS also argued that the risks and supposed benefits of COVID-19 vaccines vary between patients and depend on their circumstances. The many ways coronavirus vaccines can affect people make it unreasonable for any organization to support vaccine mandates.

The medical organization also accused the AMA of prematurely endorsing COVID-19 vaccines just because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted them emergency use authorization.

The AAPS pointed out that the FDA’s issuance of emergency authorization was premature because clinical trials are still ongoing. The organization also said that the AMA is not paying enough attention to the possible long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines, which cannot possibly be known at this point. The AAPS cited autoimmune disorders, infertility, birth defects, antibody-enhanced diseases and cancer as some of the possible health issues that may arise in vaccinated people.

The AAPS concluded its statement by saying that it “favors insistence on fully informed, truly voluntary consent for all medical intervention.” It also said that organizations like the AMA should be in favor of upholding the right to decline and should not be censoring differing opinions about medicine and medical practices.

“Our medical organizations should be advocating for free and open discussion and opposing censorship. Without freedom, there is no safety for either workers or our patients.”

