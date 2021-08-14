Immediately after covid restrictions were lifted in the UK, cases fell by 40 percent

The sky has not fallen in the United Kingdom now that the nation’s draconian Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions have been lifted. To the contrary, new “cases” of the Chinese Virus have plummeted ever since the lockdowns were lifted.

With about 87 percent of its population at least partially “vaccinated,” Great Britain eased up on the stay-at-home orders and mask mandates. The move conjoined with the U.K.’s “Freedom Day.”

It was on that day that for the first time in 18 months, Brits were allowed to return to bars and night clubs. Many were seen partying in the streets and celebrating the transition into a “new normal.”

CNN was, of course, outraged. The floundering fake news outlet called the celebrations a “huge gamble” amid media reports about the scary new “delta variant” that is supposedly spreading.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called the parties “a reckless free-for-all,” which prompted Imperial College London mathematical biology Prof. Neil Ferguson to declare that it was “almost inevitable” that 100,000 new daily cases of Chinese Germs would emerge in the aftermath.

“The real question is do we get to double that – or even higher?” Ferguson fearmongered to BBC News. “And that’s where the crystal ball starts to fail. I mean, we could get to 2,000 hospitalisations a day, 200,000 cases a day – but it’s much less certain.”

Lockdowns and masks are a failure

Well, Freedom Day came and went and none of Ferguson’s predictions came true. Cases of the Wuhan Flu are on the decline all across the U.K. In fact, cases dropped dramatically the moment the restrictions were lifted – see the tweet below:

“Daily #COVID cases are down 40% in U.K. since ‘Freedom Day’ when the government lifted restrictions,” one person tweeted. “This isn’t what experts predicted.”

“Neil Ferguson said it was ‘almost inevitable’ cases would increase 100+%. MPs called it ‘reckless.’ @Reuters & @AP decried a ‘surge’ on Day 1.”

As of August 8, the seven-day rolling average of new Chinese Virus cases is around 27,000, a mere fraction of what Ferguson and the mainstream media predicted.

“On the basis of the spread of the delta variant, and the U.K. government’s decision to lift all legal restrictions on individual mobility, mixing and adherence to nonpharmaceutical interventions, we expected new COVID-19 infections to rise very sharply,” announced JPMorgan economist David Mackie.

“Possible additional explanations are a seasonal weather effect and an early arrival of the school vacation effect. But it is hard to fully explain the dramatic collapse in new infections.”

Many others expressed similar confusion over the drop, as they were just sure that never-ending lockdowns and mask mandates would “cure” the Fauci Flu and lead to no new cases.

“The drop is much faster than we’ve ever seen in previous waves,” added Prof. Tim Spector from King’s College London. “Even after full national lockdowns, leaving the accuracy of the official tally in doubt.”

It would appear as though there is a direct correlation between the restrictions and an increase in new cases – meaning the more the government imposes tyranny, the sicker people get. The best way to fight scary viruses, in other words, is to simply let them run their course.

“We must acknowledge that restrictions aren’t all that effective in Western countries,” says Youyan Gu, an MIT-trained engineer and data scientist. “It’s interesting that some experts would rather question the accuracy of the data than acknowledge this reality.”

To keep up with the latest Chinese Virus news, be sure to visit Pandemic.news.

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

