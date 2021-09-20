COVID PLANDEMIC: Healthcare insiders blow lid on widespread elder abuse, medical fraud, forced vaccines

Project Veritas has released a new exposé showing that mistreatment of the elderly and rampant medical fraud are two hallmarks of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic.”

A pair of insiders from Aegis Living blew the whistle on their operation, which they say “is grossly taking advantage of severely vulnerable adults” under the guise of taking plandemic precautions.

“They had given her a PRN (as needed basis) like Xanax, and they were successful after giving her the PRN in order to get her to take the covid vaccine,” Renner told Project Veritas about one particular incident.

“The resident was lied to about what shot she was receiving. She was told that it was the flu shot … She’s no longer with us and in her last moments of life, she had to have her dignity removed.”

Watch the video at this link.

“Covid” is an excuse to commit atrocities against vulnerable people

Another Aegis Living insider by the name of Jonathan Schlect says that the facility is engaged in other types of fraud as well, including signature forging. Even when work is not being done as claimed, workers are allegedly being told to sign their names to maintain an illusion of compliance.

“I was told by the care director, Jen, if I didn’t [forge signatures], I would be out of compliance with my job and not following her direction, and I’d be written up,” Schlect says.

“Adam, who was another ACD (associate care director) replies back [in the group text], ‘Falsify documents. It will pay off,’” he added.

Aegis Living, by the way, is a network of “assisted living” and “memory care” facilities located in California, Nevada and Washington. The company has multiple facilities in each of these states.

They are apparently not functioning properly, though, based on even more firsthand testimony from other employees who work there, including Averi Robinson, an associate care director.

According to an admission she made, the people who work at Aegis Living are not all qualified. Many are not “actually capable caregivers,” she says, and are often hired just because the company needs “a heartbeat.”

“They [Aegis Living] literally cannot afford to fire any of us,” Robinson says. “If we have anything, it’s job security.”

This is why many of the company’s employees feel secure enough to come forward about what they say is the dark and dirty underbelly of the company. Many people are trusting Aegis Living to provide care for their elderly loved ones, when the reality is that all sorts of abuse is taking place there.

Reporting on these kinds of things is why Project Veritas has been banned from Twitter and other Big Tech media platforms. The Branch Covidians are trying their best to keep a lid on the truth, but the truth is still getting out there.

“They need to sue and we need to start demanding U.S. corporations follow the Constitution,” wrote one commenter at Natural News about what he thinks Project Veritas should do to ensure that exposés like this are able to reach the public.

“Having a standard where corporations [like Twitter and Facebook] do not need to honor the Constitution [by respecting the First Amendment] but enjoy state charters is not acceptable.”

The latest news about elderly abuse and medical fraud amid the covid plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ProjectVeritas.com

DrEddyMD.com

