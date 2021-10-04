Prominent doctor and researcher calls for COVID-19 vaccines to be pulled from the market

A prominent researcher and physician recently gave a 90-minute presentation outlining his case for why the experimental COVID-19 vaccines should be pulled from the market.

Dr. Peter McCullough said, among other concerns, that most of the deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19 can be prevented using early treatments that have thus far been suppressed by policymakers.

Dr. McCullough is the Editor-in-Chief of two medical journals in addition to working as a practicing cardiologist, internist and epidemiologist. He has led the monitoring safety boards of several major drug trials and also serves as the president of the Cardio Renal Society of America and an associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology. He previously served as a professor of medicine at the Baylor University School of Medicine. With more than 600 peer-reviewed publications to his name, including top-tier journals like the Journal of the American Medical Association, The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine, it is safe to say that his conclusion deserves a closer look.

Last November, Dr. McCullough testified to the U.S. Senate against what he said was the politicization of health care during the COVID pandemic by the federal government by blocking the availability of effective and cheap treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

One slide in his August 20 presentation read: “COVID-19 genetic vaccines have an unfavorable safety profile and are not clinically effective, thus they cannot be generally supported in clinical practice at this time.”

One of the biggest medical mistakes in history

McCullough said in a recent podcast that he believes the forced mass vaccination program in America will end up being regarded as one of the biggest medical mistakes in history. “Americans are going to bear the brunt of what invariably is going to be a failed mass vaccination program that will go down as one of the most deadly, one of the most injurious and costly in human history.”

He said that a review of data from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, along with data from Britain and Israel, where COVID cases have been climbing among vaccinated individuals, has left him “deeply worried” about America’s future.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they had stopped tracking cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated people that do not lead to hospitalizations or deaths. They now operate on the assumption that new cases of the virus are among unvaccinated people unless they are told otherwise, which is a useful way to skew the numbers to make unvaccinated people appear to be spreading the disease.

Dr. McCullough called out the CDC for this deception, saying: “This intentional misinformation and propaganda scheme has been used to drive an incredible fury of vaccine mandates” for government agencies, schools and colleges despite a lack of major outbreaks in many of these places.

Israel was one of the first nations to mass vaccinate its population through an agreement with vaccine maker Pfizer, who provided the vaccine in exchange for public health data in what amounts to an experiment on its people. Despite 80 percent of Israeli adults being fully vaccinated, COVID-19 cases and serious hospitalizations have climbed 20-fold in the country since early July.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, where around 76 percent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, the number of COVID patients being hospitalized has risen sevenfold since early June. In a UK report on “variants of concern,” 54 percent of the COVID deaths were among fully vaccinated individuals, with a further 12 percent being noted in people who had received their first dose.

McCullough said this data illustrates that “the vaccines are failing.” When you also consider the fact that vaccinated people are capable of acquiring and transmitting the virus to one another, the arguments in favor of getting the vaccine are further weakened.

He added: “It’s clear we can’t vaccinate our way out of this.”

Cassie B.

