Southwest Airlines backs down from vaccine mandate after massive protests

Hundreds of employees with Southwest Airlines are pushing back against the federal government’s unlawful vaccine mandate, and the company is beginning to accommodate their employees, instead of firing them. Southwest Airlines is considered a federal contractor. The Biden administration believes all federal contractors are now property of the federal government. In this delusion of power, the Biden administration requires all federal contractors to give up their medical privacy and body autonomy and submit to selective vaccine mandates.

Dozens of pilots, flight attendants and other employees came together to protest the human rights abuses carried out by their employer, which have been enforced by the federal government and the threat of extortion. Employees were set to be terminated by December 8. However, over two hundred employees gathered outside the company’s Dallas headquarters on October 18 to publicly oppose the unlawful vaccine mandate.

The discrimination and human rights violations must come to an end

Southwest’s senior vice president of operations and hospitality, Steve Goldberg, sent out a memo to staff, alerting them of a significant change in the company’s vaccine mandate policy. It turns out the company will not terminate employees on December 8 while the company reviews employee exemption forms. The memo states that employees may continue to work as long as they follow masking and distancing guidelines. “This is a change from what was previously communicated. Initially, we communicated that these Employees would be put on unpaid leave and that is no longer the case,” the memo states.

Southwest Airlines currently discriminates against new-hire employees by demanding proof of covid-19 vaccination as a precondition to employment. Current Southwest employees are profiled and segregated based on their private medical decisions. Over the past several months, the medical privacy of each employee has been violated, as the workforce is segregated into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” groups, with the “unvaccinated” employees were scheduled to be put on unpaid leave after December 8th. Labor unions sided with the employees. Hundreds gathered outside company headquarters, rallying for medical freedom.

A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas blocked a similar discriminatory plan put in place by United Airlines back in August. According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, American Airlines “indicated that, unlike the approach taken by United, they were exploring accommodations that would allow employees to continue to work.”

Employees must INVOKE their religious exemption to all coercive bodily requirements

Now Southwest is giving these employees an opportunity to apply for a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine mandate. The company is giving employees a November 24th deadline to get vaccinated or file for an exemption. The company’s upper management is set to review these exemption forms in the coming weeks, as they determine what a “valid accommodation” is. Southwest will make a final determination as to whether each employee can stay with the company. In this way, Southwest still exerts dominion over its employees’ private medical decisions and can willfully discriminate against them. Other intrusive and fraudulent bodily requirements (like weekly swabs) are being used as a means of discrimination and coercion against individuals who choose not to take the vaccines.

This is why it’s important for individuals to INVOKE their religious exemption to vaccination and all other coercive bodily requirements. Instead of asking for permission to receive an exemption, individuals should assert their full legal rights and body autonomy. Vaccine, mask and covid-19 testing mandates violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

The individual does not have to belong to a particular religious group or be affiliated with an organized religion to invoke a religious exemption to an intrusive bodily requirement. The individual has sovereign rights over their own body. Their personal conscientious beliefs are the sole authority over these private medical decisions. These personal beliefs must be respected and accommodated. The widespread discrimination against people’s personal beliefs and the ensuing violation of their body autonomy must never become a common practice in the United States of America.

Watch: Southwest Airlines pilot exposes company’s draconian vaccination policies on Brighteon.TV

https://www.brighteon.com/3c0e899e-c87a-48d1-91e5-07d7d9cc38c1

