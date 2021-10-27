Sweden halts Moderna shot indefinitely after vaccinated patient develops crippling heart condition

Another life has been ruined by a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine,” prompting government officials in Sweden to impose an indefinite ban on all further administration of that particular brand to anyone under the age of 31.

None other than Moderna’s jab, which had previously been suspended in most of the Nordic countries for causing a litany of health problems, caused yet another recipient to develop a crippling heart condition. In response, Swedish health officials halted all use of the mRNA drug in young people.

A product of “Operation Warp Speed,” the mRNA jab from Moderna is particularly problematic in young men. Most of Scandinavia is either no longer recommending it or has flat-out banned it from being injected into any more arms.

The data increasingly shows that young men who take the Moderna shot have an increased risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the sac around the heart.

“Rate of Myocarditis / pericarditis for young males in #Ontario after 2nd shot stands out above the rest,” tweeted Global News anchor Antony Robart. “1 in 5770 – after 2nd shot in Males 18 to 24. Factoring in 12-17 age group: 1 in 6817 – in males 12-24 after 2nd.” Robart cited data straight from Public Health Ontario for these numbers.

New study suggests that young men under 20 are 600% more likely to develop myocarditis after getting “vaccinated” for covid

Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering putting Moderna’s covid jab on hold for children between the ages of 12 and 17 due to concerns about the risks involved.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, is pushing full-steam ahead with plans to approve “booster” shots from both Modern and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the latter being yet another of the covid shots that was pushed onto the world at “warp speed.”

The Pfizer “vaccine” has also been outed as a serious health risk by Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, who warned that taking it increases the risk of both myocarditis and pericarditis – just like the Moderna jab.

While the risks may be higher for Moderna, both Pfizer and Moderna are high-risk injections that threaten the health and vitality of especially younger people. Keep in mind that young people in general have an almost zero risk of getting seriously sick with “covid.”

Concerning the Pfizer jab, the FDA issued a statement about it claiming that while the data does “demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose,” the agency is still granting authorization to the shot and its associated boosters.

“The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males,” the FDA announced. “The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age.”

Some patients, the FDA further admits, will require “intensive care support” after taking a covid jab.

“And yet, the FDA just approved Moderna for American kids down to six years old,” noted one commenter at The Western Journal. “Those approving this poison ought to be held liable for the damage they’re undoubtedly doing to those pressured to get this stuff injected in their bodies.”

“Millions are probably gonna be disabled or dead over this covid vaccine that was rushed to market bypassing years of test, governments around the world have mandated this death jab,” wrote another. “Anything that has to do with humans lives at stake shouldn’t be warp speeded to market.”

The latest news about the growing number of injuries and deaths caused by covid “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

