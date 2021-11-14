Australia says covid shots will be FOREVER… every 6 to 12 months until you die

Trent Twomey, president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia (PGA), says that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shots will more than likely become an annual or even semi-annual ritual “for the foreseeable future” – which means forever.

“The question is what booster and what interval we need to get that booster, whether it’s every six, nine, or 12 months,” Twomey stated nonchalantly to a local media outlet about the next phase of the plandemic.

“Those decisions need to be based on evidence and facts and at the moment that is an evolving space.”

It will more than likely take until 2023 for Australia to “reach some sort of steady-state vaccination program,” Twomey warns, similar to the annual flu shot ritual with which many are already familiar.

“In time, we will treat covid like many other viruses that have been around for decades, and a covid-19 shot will just be another element of the Australian vaccination program,” he insists.

You’d better fight back, America, or the same thing is eventually coming here

Beginning on November 8, all Australian adults qualify for a booster shot as long as it has been six months since their last injection. By the time 2022 arrives, roughly 1.7 million Aussies of all ages will qualify.

This makes Australia the second country in the world after Israel to offer booster injections to people of all ages.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered a celebratory speech about Australia reaching an 80 percent “full vaccination” rate, calling it “another magnificent milestone” in the plandemic.

At the state level, however, only New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory reached this number.

The Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA), which regulates medicine and therapeutics in Australia, recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech injection as the authorized booster dose. This means that everyone, regardless of which jabs they took initially, will only be allowed to take Pfizer moving forward.

While booster shots are not required for international travel, individual states and territories in Australia will be allowed to decide whether or not to mandate them in order to travel.

“A month before your six months is up … you will get a message and your vaccination certificate, the thing that gets you the green tick,” announced Victorian Premier Dan Andrews, a prominent Branch Covidian from down under.

“You’ll be prompted to go and book a time to go and have your booster shot. There may be state clinics in that or it might be all done through GPs and pharmacies. That hasn’t been worked through yet. We’re happy to play our part, though. So, it’ll be about the maintenance of your vaccination status.”

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall echoed Andrews’ statements, indicating that all eligible residents will now be able to get covid booster shots at government vaccination hubs starting in December.

“Access to a booster dose of the lifesaving covid-19 vaccine is yet another layer of protection available to South Australians,” he said.

“A small percentage will get very sick and become permanently injured,” one Natural News commenter speculated. “A few will die.”

“However, these are collateral damage and not their intentions. The vaccines contain advanced biotech intended to control us, manipulating our behaviors. Perhaps even modify us in subtle but important ways. I suspect 5G may play into all this.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus injection push can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

