DOJ targets natural xylitol remedy for covid-19 even though an NIH study confirmed this treatment reduces viral load

The U.S. Department of Justice is on the prowl for companies that are developing treatments for covid-19. Instead of finding out what works in the fight against respiratory illness, the federal government is busy trying to target and eliminate basic treatments that could help people recover. The latest company in their cross-hairs is Xlear, a Utah company that makes xylitol-based products. Xlear developed a saline-based nasal spray and marketed it as a preventative treatment for covid-19. Their claim is based on a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study that showed how saline nasal sprays reduce viral load and mitigate symptoms in covid-19 patients.

DOJ targets simple, effective solutions and refuses to go after vaccine fraud

The Department of Justice is NOT interested in this kind of beneficial research. Instead, the nation's top law enforcement agency would rather target, charge and prosecute Xlear for violating the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Consumer Protection Act. The Justice Department alleges that Xlear is making false claims about the benefits of their product.

The Justice Department has conscripted a federal court to permanently ban Xlear from making any claims or promotions for the treatment of covid-19. The Department is also asking the court to levy fines against the company.

“Companies can’t make unsupported health claims, no matter what form a product takes, or what it supposedly prevents or treats,” said Samuel Levine, director of the trade commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a press release on the lawsuit.

That same Justice Department has yet to comment on the blatant fraud of covid-19 vaccines and the surge of vaccine injuries and deaths that have resulted from this experimental program. Instead, the Justice Department would rather target a benign, saline nasal spray that hasn’t harmed a single person – a spray that could help people slow the spread and help people recover with natural immunity.

Xlear’s attorney Robert Housman told Epoch Times, “When Xlear tells people about scientific studies, even ones republished by the NIH, we are somehow misleading people and making false claims. It’s nonsensical. Rather than embrace nasal interventions, the government is trying to eliminate their use because they don’t fit the government’s highly flawed, vaccine-only agenda.”

Company bases their claims on NIH studies

Inexpensive and safe treatments are important because they help non-hospitalized patients recover quickly, without harboring high volumes of virus in their nasal passageways. An estimated 81 percent of covid patients only experience mild to moderate symptoms and can use basic over-the-counter supplements and low-risk interventions to prevent severe illness.

Xlear asserts their nasal spray is scientifically proven to be effective in the treatment and prevention of covid-19. The product contains saline, grapefruit seed extract and xylitol. Saline is used to clear out the sinus passageways. Xylitol is a plant-derived sweetener commonly used in oral care products. Grapefruit seed extract is a potent antimicrobial that combats various pathogens, including but not limited to: avian influenza virus, Newcastle disease virus, infectious bursal disease virus, salmonella and escherichia coli.

The company’s claims for covid-19 are based on an NIH study showing how saline nasal irrigation reduces viral load for covid patients. The open-label, randomized, controlled trial evaluated the effectiveness of nasal irrigation with hypertonic saline (HTS) and saline with surfactant against upper respiratory symptoms and viral load. Because viral shedding primarily occurs in the nasal cavity and the nasopharynx, saline irrigation can be an effective method to slow the progression of infection and prevent worse symptoms. The researchers for this study wrote that the “effect of nasal irrigation on symptom resolution was substantial.” The study authors concluded that “nasal congestion and headaches in COVID patients resolved an average seven to nine days earlier” in the study group.

“Our analysis suggests that nasal irrigations may shorten symptom duration and may have potential as a widely available and inexpensive intervention to reduce disease burden among those affected,” the researchers wrote. “We would advocate the use of hypertonic nasal saline irrigations in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a safe and inexpensive intervention to reduce symptom burden.”

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

OnlineLibrary.Wiley.com

Science.NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

