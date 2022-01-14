Scientific data shows that the fully vaccinated have become covid “super spreaders”

The government claims that the unvaccinated are responsible for continuing to spread the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) because they refuse to get shot, but the latest data shows that the opposite is true.
In Ontario, Can., at least, hospital beds are filling up with people who took the jabs, believing they would provide protection against infection. The reality is that the shots are spreading more infection, as well as the new covid “variants.”
Publicly available data from the Ontario government suggests that the vast majority of hospital admissions throughout the region are fully vaccinated.
“As per the information, there seem to be 1,327 ‘Fully vaccinated cases’ in hospitals as of January 7, contrasting to only 441 ‘Unvaccinated cases,’” reported Great Game India. “There were 100 patients inside the hospital for ‘partially vaccinated cases.’”
“There are 119 ‘unvaccinated cases,’ 17 ‘partially vaccinated cases,’ and 106 ‘fully vaccinated cases’ in Ontario’s ICU … The great proportion of patients who screened positive for COVID in Ontario originate from ‘fully vaccinated’ individuals, according to the data.”
Throughout the province, there were 9,515 cases of the Fauci Flu among the fully vaccinated as of January 7. This is compared to just 1,543 cases among the unvaccinated and 375 cases among the “partially vaccinated.”
Getting vaccinated will result in the “collapse of our health system,” warns expert
The situation is much the same in Alberta and Quebec where the vast majority of hospitalizations are occurring in the fully vaccinated.
In Albert, there were 258 patients in the hospital for covid despite a “complete” immunization record, along with 19 cases among those with “partial” vaccination status.
In Quebec, there were 1,948 fully vaccinated patients in the hospital and 1,046 hospitalizations among the unvaccinated.
Overall, the vast majority of sickness and death is on the fully vaccinated side of the spectrum with very few unvaccinated illnesses and deaths. And truth be told, even these are likely a factor of “shedding” caused by the fully and partially vaccinated.
Despite all this, the Canadian government is obsessed with the vaccines and still claims that they provide some kind of protection. At best, the shots supposedly reduce the risk of hospitalization, we are told. But even this is a baseless claim without any scientific backing.
According to Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the injections, people who take the jabs are the true “super spreaders,” not the unvaccinated.
This fact is not stopping Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos from insisting that everyone get vaccinated regardless of the outcome. In his view, all Canadians should be forced to take the jabs even if many of them later end up having to be hospitalized.
Duclos announced that Fauci Flu shots will probably soon be mandatory throughout Canada, though not everyone agrees. Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta tweeted that at no point will the jabs be required in his province.
“Alberta’s Legislature removed the power of mandatory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not revisit that decision, period,” Kenney wrote emphatically.
“While we strongly encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated, it is ultimately a personal choice that individuals must make.”
In India, there is a similar uptick in cases of the Wuhan Virus wherever the injections are being widely administered. In Chandigarh, for instance, 77 percent of all new cases are occurring in the fully vaccinated.
A world-renowned virologist and former senior officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has repeatedly warned about the risks of getting injected. He says that the vaccinated are becoming a breeding ground for the virus, and that the fallout from this will be the “collapse of our health system.”
More of the latest WuFlu news can be found at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
GreatGameIndia.com
DrEddyMD.com
