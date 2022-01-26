Texas district judge BLOCKS Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate for federal workers, believing it to be a “bridge too far.”

Had the COVID-19 vaccine mandate remained, it would have forced about 3.5 million government employees to get vaccinated by Nov. 22 if they did not have a religious or medical waiver. Those who remained unvaccinated and did not have a waiver would have faced disciplinary action or been fired outright.

If the COVID-19 vaccine mandate had remained, it would have forced about 3.5 million government employees to get vaccinated by Nov. 22 if they did not have a religious or medical waiver. Those who remained unvaccinated and did not have a waiver would have faced disciplinary action or been fired outright.

District Judge Jeffrey Brown of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, appointed by former President Donald Trump, wrote in a 20-page ruling that Biden’s executive order “amounts to a presidential mandate that all federal employees consent to vaccination against COVID-19 or lose their jobs.”

Brown added that the case of the vaccine mandate is about “whether the President can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.”

“Because the President’s authority is not that broad, the court will enjoin the second order’s enforcement,” he concluded.

Brown cited the Supreme Court opinion blocking a federal rule that would have required federal workers at large corporations to either get tested for COVID-19 weekly or get vaccinated. He added that Biden’s mandate was a “bridge too far” and the president should never be given the power to change the condition of employment of millions of Americans.

The judge further pointed out that, in the interest of “maintaining the liberty of individuals,” they must always be allowed to make “intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions” and without coercion.

Brown said that if the government wanted to protect its employees against COVID-19, it could do so by passing other public health initiatives that are not as intrusive. (Related: If the Supreme Court’s stay of Biden’s covid vaccine mandate ever gets lifted, the supply chain will collapse.)

Ruling latest blow to government’s campaign for vaccine mandates

Brown’s ruling comes just one week after the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for all employees of private businesses with 100 or more workers.

According to the majority opinion, Biden and his Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine-or-test rule was beyond the federal government’s authority to execute.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” wrote the Supreme Court majority.

The Department of Justice said it would appeal Brown’s decision in a higher court. The department noted that numerous other courts had already rejected similar challenges to the vaccine mandate, and that federal agencies have already stated that they will not discipline or punish employees with pending exemption requests.

Asked about Brown’s ruling on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that a “remarkable” 98 percent of federal employees are already vaccinated or are seeking a religious or medical exemption.

“We are confident in our legal authority,” she said.

If this is true, then it begs the question of why a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is even necessary for federal employees, especially if the vaccine is supposed to work as intended, and a 98 percent vaccination rate is already more than enough to provide herd immunity to federal employees to keep the remaining two percent safe from infection.

For his part, knowing that he has few options left, Biden has called on companies to voluntarily pass vaccine mandates and testing restrictions on their own.

“The court has ruled that my administration cannot use the authority granted to it by Congress to require this measure,” he said. “But that does not stop me from using my voice as president to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy.”

Listen to this Situation Update episode of the Health Ranger Report, a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he talks about how the Supreme Court betrayed America and the American people by authorizing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

https://www.brighteon.com/82f880f3-c30f-4b80-b5a0-d2eb2239b407

This video can be found on the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

Breitbart.com

Reuters.com

TheHill.com

CNBC.com

Brighteon.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.