Welcome to the life we knew before: Denmark is abolishing ALL COVID-19 restrictions

Organic herbal support for restful sleepDenmark has announced that it will end all of its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions by next week.

Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of one of the world’s most vaccinated countries, said Denmark will not extend any of its pandemic measures beyond Jan. 31.

“The pandemic is still here but with what we know, we now dare to believe that we are through the critical phase,” said Frederiksen, who called this development in her country “a milestone.”

“We say goodbye to the restrictions and welcome the life we knew before,” she continued. “As of Feb. 1, Denmark will be open.”

According to Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke, the country is recording more than 46,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, but very few people are hospitalized, and even fewer are in intensive care units.

“We continue with a strong epidemic surveillance,” said Heunicke. “Then we … can react quickly if necessary.”

“It may seem strange that we want to remove restrictions given the high infection rates,” said Frederiksen. “But fewer people become seriously ill.”

“The situation in Denmark is that we have this decoupling between infections and intensive care patients,” said Heunicke. “That is the reason why it is safe [to roll back restrictions] and the right thing to do now.”

Life will fully return to normal by February

Denmark started the process of loosening restrictions in mid-January after a month-long lockdown.

When the lockdown ended, concert venues and cinemas were allowed to reopen and some other restrictions were loosened, but they remained. Limited hours for restaurants, mandatory masking and proof of COVID-19 vaccination were still required in most public spaces.

Starting Feb. 1, nightclubs will be allowed to operate again and restaurants will be allowed to remain open past 10 p.m. Customers of either venue will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination upon entry.

Commuters taking buses will no longer need to wear masks, and capacity limits placed on shops will be lifted.

The only restrictions that will remain are COVID-19 testing and isolation requirements for people entering the country. This requirement will remain in place until March.

In making this momentous move, Denmark follows in the footsteps of Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (Related: Lifting of Britain’s COVID-19 restrictions could be part of giant PSYOP to gain back people’s trust.)

But the three other aforementioned countries are keeping some COVID-19 measures in place. Denmark, on the other hand, is scrapping all of its domestic restrictions entirely.

England was the first country to announce a loosening of restrictions, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an end to the mask mandate as part of the nation’s return to “Plan A” measures.

Ireland followed, with Prime Minister Micheal Martin announcing an end to the nation’s system of vaccine passports.

England and Ireland were followed by Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Most of Europe is also putting in place plans to roll back most COVID-19 restrictions. Norway is planning to gradually get rid of restrictions since the country’s public health authorities have accepted that only “extreme” measures can deal with the omicron variant.

Even France and Austria, which have been putting extreme pressure on the unvaccinated to take the vaccines, have begun relaxing some of its regulations.

Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita IN THE WORLD.

Truth will set you free: Danish newspaper apologizes for failing to report the truth about COVID pandemic.

Vaccine DAMAGE now ubiquitous in Denmark as “Omicron” hospitalizations occur primarily in “fully vaccinated.”

Watch this clip of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announcing Denmark’s transition to a completely restriction-free society on Feb. 1.

https://www.brighteon.com/5e9f80db-f384-4ab4-b8e5-0321768a45e7

This video can be found in the channel The Willow on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about the state of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around the world by reading the latest articles at Pandemic.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

Breitbart.com

Bloomberg.com

Newsweek.com

EuroNews.com

Brighteon.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.