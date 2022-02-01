Perpetual COVID vaccinations: Mayo Clinic thinks jabs will be necessary for at least a century

Organic herbal support for restful sleepIf you’re into this sort of thing, maybe now wouldn’t be a bad time to call your investment broker and ask him or her to put more of your money into Big Pharma COVID-19 vaccine makers because it sounds like they’re going to be around for a long time, according to one Mayo Clinic physician.

Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine researcher and editor of the medical journal Vaccine, told a MarketWatch webinar this week he believes that COVID jabs will be around for more than 100 years, which actually means that they’re never going to go away given that vaccines are known to contribute to viral mutations in the virus’ attempt to stay alive.

“So let me make a prediction, which will be hard for any of you to hold me to because we will all be dead by then, but your great-great-great-grandchildren will still be getting immunized against coronavirus,” Poland said during the webinar, according to the Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Poland’s prediction comes as other experts see the omicron variant of the virus, which is far milder than previous mutations, as diminishing rapidly, leading them to conclude that the pandemic will soon become an endemic, which means simply that the viral pattern has become stable and predictable.

But Poland disagrees, telling the webinar: “We are not yet at any stage where we could predict endemicity. We’re not going to eradicate it.”

The Daily Mail adds:

He noted that the virus has shown the ability to infect animals, meaning it can potentially circulate indefinitely as it transmits across species and continues to mutate.

Poland believes the virus will circulate for so long that people will still be receiving Covid shots for generations down the line.

Commenting on his prediction, Poland made a historical reference.

“How can I even say such a thing? If you got your flu vaccine this fall you were immunized against a strain of influenza that showed up in 1918 and caused a pandemic,” he said.

Poland has made dire predictions before and has been accurate.

Just last month he told DailyMail.com that he thought at least 32,000 people would die from the virus between early December through the end of the year, noting: “32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s are, no pun intended, dead wrong. Not one of them believes [they will die].”

That was Dec. 9; during the period he mentioned, there were actually around 31,000 COVID deaths, per official numbers, making him nearly spot-on.

Daily Mail noted further that Poland isn’t the only viral expert who is predicting more chaos ahead regarding the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, someone who is jointly responsible for the creation of COVID in the first place, according to previous reports, has also predicted that successive new strains are coming after omicron dies down.

“I would hope that [COVID becoming endemic is] the case. But that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response of the prior variant,” he said during a Davos Agenda virtual event recently.

He said in August that he believed a vaccine-resistant strain of COVID was due to emerge, and sure enough, a few months later, researchers in South Africa discovered omicron, which is continuing to blow past vaccines and infect tens of millions, some seriously.

These ‘experts’ are accurate with their predictions because they know that COVID is a manufactured virus, a product of dangerous gain of function research that Fauci helped fund, and they know that it was manufactured with ‘staying power,’ so to speak, as evidenced by the dozen or so variants that have emerged thus far.

So again, if you are into traditional long-term financial investments, it’s probably a good idea to buy some COVID vaccine maker stock because the fact is, Poland and Fauci are right: This virus very likely isn’t going anywhere.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

