Royal hypocrisy: Queen Elizabeth of England has COVID and she’s reportedly taking ivermectin to treat it

England’s royal family made a big oopsie recently after Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly tested “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), was caught taking ivermectin for it.

Even as the plebes are restricted from accessing ivermectin because it is supposedly “risky” and “dangerous,” and not government-approved for the Fauci Flu, Queen Elizabeth was seen in a media appearance holding a box of Stromectol, which is one of the brand names for ivermectin.

Press pause at 0:19…..😉 pic.twitter.com/nuj9B4Dsfw — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) February 21, 2022

It almost seems like a parody that something so blatantly stupid and obvious was allowed to happen by Queen Elizabeth’s handlers, but it did. Apparently, the producers of the program failed to look at the fine print below Stromectol to see what the drug actually is.

“The Queen has today tested positive for COVID,” announced the Palace. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The 95-year-old, we are told, had previously been in contact with her son, the Prince of Wales, who also tested positive for the China Flu.

Ivermectin is good enough for the “elites,” but not appropriate for you

According to BBC News, the Queen is continuing on with “light duties” at Windsor while she continues to “receive medical attention.”

The royal matriarch is also said to be following “appropriate guidelines,” which for her apparently means taking a drug that the common people she oversees are not allowed to access because it is just for horses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA).

The truth, of course, is that the FDA approved ivermectin for human use back in 1996. The person who discovered the drug in a soil sample was awarded a Nobel Prize because of how miraculously effective it is at ridding the body of viruses, parasites and other nasty critters.

It is cheap, safe and effective, which is why ivermectin had to be banned, in essence, for the general public. For royal elites, however, ivermectin appears to be the drug of choice for treating the Fauci Flu.

The Queen’s positive test result came just days before England announced plans to drop its legal requirement that anyone who catches COVID self-isolate. Apparently, the Queen did not want to do that, and also did not want to be seen as a hypocrite for abiding by her own special rules.

She dropped the ball, though, in accidentally flashing ivermectin on the screen for the world to see. Now the entire world knows that the powers that be are using ivermectin for themselves, but not allowing you and your family to gain access to it.

“Everyone gets ivermectin except the ‘little people,’” is how one commenter put it.

“Ivermectin’s creators were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015 for the role it plays in reducing human suffering,” wrote another.

“How were humans affected if it is a horse dewormer? The truth is it destroyed parasites in humans as well as bacterial, fungal and viral infections. The federal government supplies it to hundreds of thousands of people every year who are immigrating to the USA. It treats a number of infections very inexpensively.”

Another person pointed out that ivermectin is a broad-spectrum destroyer of viruses, including flu viruses.

“I own a farm and have been taking ivermectin for most of my life every time we’d get a cold or flu,” said someone else. “It knocks it out quicker than anything. It’s an inside secret amongst farmers who deal with this stuff everyday.”

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

