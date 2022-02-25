Royal hypocrisy: Queen Elizabeth of England has COVID and she’s reportedly taking ivermectin to treat it

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.England’s royal family made a big oopsie recently after Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly tested “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), was caught taking ivermectin for it.

Even as the plebes are restricted from accessing ivermectin because it is supposedly “risky” and “dangerous,” and not government-approved for the Fauci Flu, Queen Elizabeth was seen in a media appearance holding a box of Stromectol, which is one of the brand names for ivermectin.

It almost seems like a parody that something so blatantly stupid and obvious was allowed to happen by Queen Elizabeth’s handlers, but it did. Apparently, the producers of the program failed to look at the fine print below Stromectol to see what the drug actually is.

“The Queen has today tested positive for COVID,” announced the Palace. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The 95-year-old, we are told, had previously been in contact with her son, the Prince of Wales, who also tested positive for the China Flu.

Ivermectin is good enough for the “elites,” but not appropriate for you

According to BBC News, the Queen is continuing on with “light duties” at Windsor while she continues to “receive medical attention.”

The royal matriarch is also said to be following “appropriate guidelines,” which for her apparently means taking a drug that the common people she oversees are not allowed to access because it is just for horses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA).

The truth, of course, is that the FDA approved ivermectin for human use back in 1996. The person who discovered the drug in a soil sample was awarded a Nobel Prize because of how miraculously effective it is at ridding the body of viruses, parasites and other nasty critters.

It is cheap, safe and effective, which is why ivermectin had to be banned, in essence, for the general public. For royal elites, however, ivermectin appears to be the drug of choice for treating the Fauci Flu.

The Queen’s positive test result came just days before England announced plans to drop its legal requirement that anyone who catches COVID self-isolate. Apparently, the Queen did not want to do that, and also did not want to be seen as a hypocrite for abiding by her own special rules.

She dropped the ball, though, in accidentally flashing ivermectin on the screen for the world to see. Now the entire world knows that the powers that be are using ivermectin for themselves, but not allowing you and your family to gain access to it.

“Everyone gets ivermectin except the ‘little people,’” is how one commenter put it.

“Ivermectin’s creators were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015 for the role it plays in reducing human suffering,” wrote another.

“How were humans affected if it is a horse dewormer? The truth is it destroyed parasites in humans as well as bacterial, fungal and viral infections. The federal government supplies it to hundreds of thousands of people every year who are immigrating to the USA. It treats a number of infections very inexpensively.”

Another person pointed out that ivermectin is a broad-spectrum destroyer of viruses, including flu viruses.

“I own a farm and have been taking ivermectin for most of my life every time we’d get a cold or flu,” said someone else. “It knocks it out quicker than anything. It’s an inside secret amongst farmers who deal with this stuff everyday.”

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

CitizenFreePress.com

BBC.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.