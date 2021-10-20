Vaccine shill Sanjay Gupta challenged Joe Rogan to talk about Covid-19 vaccines and Ivermectin on Rogan’s New Spotify Podcast – CNN and Gupta LOST

Sanjay Gupta put it all on the line trying to humiliate and discredit Joe Rogan about his bout with Covid, during the latest Rogan podcast on Spotify, and it all blew up in Gupta’s face. Mass media is in a huge frenzy to discredit Rogan after he used vitamins and Ivermectin to beat Covid rather quickly and easily. Gupta thought he could outsmart Rogan, but it was not about a medical viewpoint, it was just critical thinking about a critical situation (where CNN lied and spread misinformation), and that’s when Rogan does his best work, as he let the brutally up-front, intellectual questions fly.

Rogan blasts Gupta, over and over, asking why CNN, the network Gupta represents as their chief medical correspondent, LIED about Rogan taking horse medicine for Covid. Gupta’s ethics and morals were “on the stand,” and it showed all over his face as he tried explain it away, only to fail miserably in front of tens of millions of Rogan fans, which amount to about 200 million monthly. This was epic, for the truth about vaccines, natural remedies, and practical, humane solutions to the pandemic to come out and be shared.

CNN, Gupta, MSM and the Vaccine Industrial Complex in major DAMAGE CONTROL after Rogan rips apart Gupta on Spotify Podcast

To the dismay of Spotify, their contract paying Joe Rogan $100 million to broadcast his podcast from their platform, Rogan just dismantled the whole vaccine myth about “safety and efficacy” and the narrative that supports the most dangerous and deadly LIE ever — that the Covid vaccines are the best choice for beating the pandemic.

Rogan points out that just because Ivermectin can be used as a parasite killer for horses, doesn’t mean that this is all it’s good for, in fact, it’s been approved for humans and used effectively for years, and there are clinical trials proving it works against Covid. Rogan says it’s disingenuous for Gupta and CNN to keep saying Rogan took horse de-wormer, like he’s crazy or something.

Gupta was stumped, stuck between shilling for the vaccine industry or being an ethical, moral person and admitting Rogan was right. The mass media are all guilty of doing this, to discredit a way to beat Covid that’s much more effective and much safer than the blood-clotting vaccines, kidney-decimating Remdesivir, and the choke-you-to-death ventilators.

Over 200 Million people just heard from Joe Rogan that vitamins and Ivermectin are much more safe and effective at beating Covid than the clot shots

CNN just got slammed by the best in the business. Show business can work both ways, and finally it’s working towards medical freedom, medical privacy and medical rights for Americans. With more followers/listeners than Americans who already got the Covid jabs, Rogan asks the toughest questions, as always, but it’s time to unveil the vaccine tyranny taking place. CNN’s chief medical correspondent didn’t take it too well. He was left speechless.

Gupta tried to back-pedal and explain away his network’s vicious lies, but he stumbled and made a fool of himself, burying the hatchet even deeper in the wound. Here’s Gupta trying to explain away how CNN twisted and distorted Rogan’s remedy that worked well to beat Covid quickly:

“Calling it a horse de-wormer is not the most flattering thing, I get that,” Gupta is forced to admit here. So Rogan steps in and points out the outright dangerous hypocrisy of the Counterfeit News Network, CNN:

“It’s a lie on a news network — and it’s a lie that they’re conscious of. It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine,” Rogan retorted. If you have never listened to Joe Rogan ask questions before, you haven’t heard one of the best in the world at it.

Rogan just keeps firing away at the dumbfounded Gupta: “Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that’s been given out to billions and billions of people? A drug that was responsible for one of the inventors winning the Nobel Prize in 2015?”

Rogan continues: “A drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro — you know that, right? Why would they lie and say that’s horse de-wormer? I can afford people medicine, motherfu##er. This is ridiculous.”

So now, when you see Joe Rogan getting blasted by all of mass media and social media in an attempt to discredit him, you will know exactly why. Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

Related Posts