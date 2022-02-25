Public Health Scotland scrubs covid case rate data now that it “demonstrates conclusively” that the jabs aren’t working

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.From now on, Public Health Scotland (PHS) will no longer publish its weekly data reports on Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “cases,” hospitalizations, and deaths because the government agency claims that the information is being “misused” by people who oppose the “vaccines.”

The announcement came after a former adviser to the Trump administration told a United States Senate committee hearing that data from Scotland “demonstrates conclusively that the vaccine is driving massive infections in the vaccinated,” which is clearly seen in the numbers.

Paul E. Alexander, an epidemiologist and Canadian health researcher, has long advocated for a strategy of mass infection of the public, rather than mass injection, in order to build herd immunity. His strategy rings truer than ever amid growing evidence that the jabs are sickening and killing people.

During a hearing chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Alexander explained how the PHS data is a “big, big problem” because it clearly shows that the shots, which were introduced by Donald Trump under Operation Warp Speed, are dangerous and ineffective at preventing infection.

Alexander presented PHS data for the week beginning on January 22 showing that the age-standardized covid case rate per 100,000 in Scotland was 381.5 among the unvaccinated compared to 570 in the double injected. In the triple injected, that figure was 447 per 100,000.

“It was the first time that the case rate among boosted individuals had overtaken the unvaccinated, with the case rate among the double-vaccinated first pulling ahead of the unvaccinated group in December as the Omicron wave exploded,” reports Herald Scotland.

“Similar patterns are being seen in other countries including England and Ontario in Canada, but PHS officials stress that it has been misunderstood.”

Scotland now intentionally concealing jab injuries, deaths

PHS still plans to publish data monthly rather than weekly, however that data will change to report information on jab efficacy against infection based on trials and real-world studies, reports explain.

Scottish officials are accepting the fact that these sudden changes will be viewed as a “cover-up” by people who are paying attention to the situation, but they simply do not care what people think anymore.

Another thing to consider is that the decision to scrap the old ways of reporting occurred after the hospitalization and mortality rate doubled among the vaccinated in Scotland, overtaking the unvaccinated for the first time during the spread of omicron (moronic).

Because this clearly showed that the jabs were not working, Scotland scrapped the reporting and is now switching to something less damning for the injections.

“The main important point around all of the analysis is we understand whether the vaccines are working against catching it and against getting severe Covid, and that’s where the vaccine effectiveness studies come in which are a completely different methodology,” claimed a spokesman for PHS.

“The case rates, hospitalisation rates, the death rates are very simple statistics, whereas for the vaccine effectiveness studies we use modelling, we compare people who have tested negative to those who have tested positive and match them on their underlining co-morbidities.”

The spokesman went on to claim that the new method is “much more robust and that’s what we want people to focus on.”

In other words, the authorities do not want people focusing on the truth, but rather the deflection. Anything to make the jabs look good rather than bad is on the table as an option moving forward.

“The problem is this vaccine does not stop transmission, does not sterilise the virus … you can never get the population herd immunity to 100% with these vaccines – impossible,” stated Alexander during the Johnson hearing.

More of the latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HeraldScotland.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.