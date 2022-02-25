From now on, Public Health Scotland (PHS) will no longer publish its weekly data reports on Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “cases,” hospitalizations, and deaths because the government agency claims that the information is being “misused” by people who oppose the “vaccines.”

The announcement came after a former adviser to the Trump administration told a United States Senate committee hearing that data from Scotland “demonstrates conclusively that the vaccine is driving massive infections in the vaccinated,” which is clearly seen in the numbers.

Paul E. Alexander, an epidemiologist and Canadian health researcher, has long advocated for a strategy of mass infection of the public, rather than mass injection, in order to build herd immunity. His strategy rings truer than ever amid growing evidence that the jabs are sickening and killing people.

During a hearing chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Alexander explained how the PHS data is a “big, big problem” because it clearly shows that the shots, which were introduced by Donald Trump under Operation Warp Speed, are dangerous and ineffective at preventing infection.

Alexander presented PHS data for the week beginning on January 22 showing that the age-standardized covid case rate per 100,000 in Scotland was 381.5 among the unvaccinated compared to 570 in the double injected. In the triple injected, that figure was 447 per 100,000.

“It was the first time that the case rate among boosted individuals had overtaken the unvaccinated, with the case rate among the double-vaccinated first pulling ahead of the unvaccinated group in December as the Omicron wave exploded,” reports Herald Scotland.

“Similar patterns are being seen in other countries including England and Ontario in Canada, but PHS officials stress that it has been misunderstood.”

PHS still plans to publish data monthly rather than weekly, however that data will change to report information on jab efficacy against infection based on trials and real-world studies, reports explain.

Scottish officials are accepting the fact that these sudden changes will be viewed as a “cover-up” by people who are paying attention to the situation, but they simply do not care what people think anymore.

Another thing to consider is that the decision to scrap the old ways of reporting occurred after the hospitalization and mortality rate doubled among the vaccinated in Scotland, overtaking the unvaccinated for the first time during the spread of omicron (moronic).

Because this clearly showed that the jabs were not working, Scotland scrapped the reporting and is now switching to something less damning for the injections.

“The main important point around all of the analysis is we understand whether the vaccines are working against catching it and against getting severe Covid, and that’s where the vaccine effectiveness studies come in which are a completely different methodology,” claimed a spokesman for PHS.

“The case rates, hospitalisation rates, the death rates are very simple statistics, whereas for the vaccine effectiveness studies we use modelling, we compare people who have tested negative to those who have tested positive and match them on their underlining co-morbidities.”

The spokesman went on to claim that the new method is “much more robust and that’s what we want people to focus on.”

In other words, the authorities do not want people focusing on the truth, but rather the deflection. Anything to make the jabs look good rather than bad is on the table as an option moving forward.

“The problem is this vaccine does not stop transmission, does not sterilise the virus … you can never get the population herd immunity to 100% with these vaccines – impossible,” stated Alexander during the Johnson hearing.

