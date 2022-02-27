CDC refuses to publish covid “booster” shot data as promised, claims it will deter people from getting injected

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.Violating its promise to Americans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been caught withholding data about the outcome of the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shot campaign.

The fake federal agency that is actually just a private corporation in disguise released some of the data, but intentionally omitted the 18-49 demographic, which we know is the least likely to benefit from booster injections.

The CDC also removed all information about child hospitalization rates and comorbidities because it is simply too damning, and would expose the whole “vaccination” push as a massive fraud.

With Rochelle Walensky at the helm, the CDC has become more blatantly corrupt than perhaps ever before in its history. The corrupt entity now just strikes data and information that makes its programs and special interests look bad, and it barely even bothers to provide excuses anymore. Transparency is nonexistent.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund told the media that the agency has decided to cherry-pick which data it shares with Americans “because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time.”

First that data has to be manipulated, in other words. Once it has been cleansed of all that damns Big Pharma, then it is ready for public consumption.

Even vaccine pusher Paul Offit wants the CDC to be honest with Americans

When pressed further about the issue by The New York Times, Nordlund basically admitted that the CDC is sanitizing inconvenient and damning data from its reports because it knows that Americans will see it and be reluctant to get injected.

They call this phenomenon “vaccine hesitancy,” but the reality is that it is just vaccine rejection by people who are doing their homework and discovering that neither the CDC nor Big Pharma can be trusted about pretty much anything.

Many scientists are expressing outrage over the CDC’s decision to censor certain data because doing this only further erodes public confidence in the agency while damaging its reputation.

“Tell the truth,” said Dr. Paul Offit. “Present the data. I have to believe that there is a way to explain these things so people can understand it.”

Offit, as you may recall, is a big proponent of vaccines. And even he is upset that the CDC is now lying right in people’s faces without shame.

“There’s no reason that they should be better at collecting and putting forth data then we were,” Offit added, noting that American scientists like himself are now having to rely on Israeli data instead.

“The CDC is the principal epidemiological agency in this country, and so you would like to think the data came from them.”

Epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, who is part of the team that ran the Covid Tracking Project that collected and compiled data on the plandemic for a website that was up and running until March 2021, feels similarly.

“We have been begging for that sort of granularity of data for two years,” Rivera is quoted as saying, adding that there is no risk of the data being misinterpreted.

Releasing the full data in its entirety would “build public trust,” she says, as well as “paints a much clearer picture of what’s actually going on.”

“It gets really exhausting when you see the private sector working faster than the premier public health agency of the world.”

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Infectious Diseases, says she had to get the data she needed from the Times since the CDC refuses to release it directly.

“They’ve known this for over a year and a half, right? And they haven’t told us,” Maldonado laments.

More news coverage like this can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.