CDC refuses to publish covid “booster” shot data as promised, claims it will deter people from getting injected

Violating its promise to Americans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been caught withholding data about the outcome of the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shot campaign.

The fake federal agency that is actually just a private corporation in disguise released some of the data, but intentionally omitted the 18-49 demographic, which we know is the least likely to benefit from booster injections.

The CDC also removed all information about child hospitalization rates and comorbidities because it is simply too damning, and would expose the whole “vaccination” push as a massive fraud.

With Rochelle Walensky at the helm, the CDC has become more blatantly corrupt than perhaps ever before in its history. The corrupt entity now just strikes data and information that makes its programs and special interests look bad, and it barely even bothers to provide excuses anymore. Transparency is nonexistent.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund told the media that the agency has decided to cherry-pick which data it shares with Americans “because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time.”

First that data has to be manipulated, in other words. Once it has been cleansed of all that damns Big Pharma, then it is ready for public consumption.

Even vaccine pusher Paul Offit wants the CDC to be honest with Americans

When pressed further about the issue by The New York Times, Nordlund basically admitted that the CDC is sanitizing inconvenient and damning data from its reports because it knows that Americans will see it and be reluctant to get injected.

They call this phenomenon “vaccine hesitancy,” but the reality is that it is just vaccine rejection by people who are doing their homework and discovering that neither the CDC nor Big Pharma can be trusted about pretty much anything.

Many scientists are expressing outrage over the CDC’s decision to censor certain data because doing this only further erodes public confidence in the agency while damaging its reputation.

“Tell the truth,” said Dr. Paul Offit. “Present the data. I have to believe that there is a way to explain these things so people can understand it.”

Offit, as you may recall, is a big proponent of vaccines. And even he is upset that the CDC is now lying right in people’s faces without shame.

“There’s no reason that they should be better at collecting and putting forth data then we were,” Offit added, noting that American scientists like himself are now having to rely on Israeli data instead.

“The CDC is the principal epidemiological agency in this country, and so you would like to think the data came from them.”

Epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, who is part of the team that ran the Covid Tracking Project that collected and compiled data on the plandemic for a website that was up and running until March 2021, feels similarly.

“We have been begging for that sort of granularity of data for two years,” Rivera is quoted as saying, adding that there is no risk of the data being misinterpreted.

Releasing the full data in its entirety would “build public trust,” she says, as well as “paints a much clearer picture of what’s actually going on.”

“It gets really exhausting when you see the private sector working faster than the premier public health agency of the world.”

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Infectious Diseases, says she had to get the data she needed from the Times since the CDC refuses to release it directly.

“They’ve known this for over a year and a half, right? And they haven’t told us,” Maldonado laments.

Ethan Huff

