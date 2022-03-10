Recently released Pfizer document shows mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can cause 1,291 different adverse events

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently released a document proving that Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine can cause nearly 1,300 adverse events.

The FDA was recently embroiled in a court case over how quickly it can release documents from its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research regarding Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The relevant documents contain valuable information about Pfizer’s trials and the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The agency wanted the data to be released very slowly over the next 75 years by releasing only 500 pages worth of documents every month. But U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman ordered the FDA to release 55,000 pages worth of documents each month starting March 1.

This would allow the public to have all of the FDA’s information regarding Pfizer’s vaccine within eight months. (Related: Leaked top-secret Pfizer document shows COVID-19 vaccine is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than the world knows.)

Among the documents the FDA was forced to release just days ago is a 38-page report titled “5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021.”

This document, which was marked by Pfizer as “proprietary and confidential,” and warned of possible legal action if released without the Big Pharma company’s consent, goes into detail regarding how many people have experienced adverse events after taking the company’s experimental mRNA vaccine.

The document has an appendix that is nine pages long and lists 1,291 different adverse events associated with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

This extremely lengthy list has a whole host of different medical conditions that the Pfizer vaccine can cause, including acute kidney injury, neonatal death, deep vein thrombosis, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, liver injury, stillbirth, temporal lobe epilepsy, type 1 diabetes and vertebral artery thrombosis.

Vaccines must be recalled and Pfizer held accountable

Mary Holland, president and general counsel for the health freedom and anti-vaccine mandate organization Children’s Health Defense, called the Pfizer document with the nearly 1,300 adverse events list a “bombshell.”

“These findings should put an immediate end to the Pfizer COVID vaccines,” she said. “The potential for serious harm is very clear, and those injured by the vaccines are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages.

She added that this long list of adverse events makes it clear why both the FDA and Pfizer “wanted to keep this data under wraps for 75 years.”

Holland added that the rollout of Pfizer vaccines must be immediately halted before the mass vaccination of children under five years of age starts. The government has already purchased 50 million dollars of this experimental and deadly vaccine for children and infants in this age group, to be delivered by April 30.

She pointed out the risk of serious injury or death from COVID-19 to healthy children within this age group is practically zero and that evidence shows the vaccine is not effective when used in very young children.

“It would be criminal to expose infants and young children to this extremely risky product,” added Holland. “[Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] data shows the catastrophic health impacts the vaccine is having on millions of people, yet Pfizer and other vaccine makers are raking in billions of dollars with no fear of being held accountable for injuries and deaths from their vaccines.”

Watch this clip from “The Highwire” as host Del Bigtree and co-host investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen talk about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data dump.

https://www.brighteon.com/fbf8a45e-006f-40e8-8d94-a6fb42549207

This video is from the The HighWire with Del Bigtree channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo

