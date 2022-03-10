Senate passes bill to end COVID-19 state of National Emergency

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.The United States Senate passed a bill to end the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) state of National Emergency in a party-line vote as mask mandates and social distancing restrictions continue.

All Republicans voted for Senate Joint Resolution 38, which would effectively end the national emergency declared by then-President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020. Meanwhile, all Democrats voted against the declaration, which President Joe Biden has already extended twice. With three Democratic and two Republican Senators not present in the session, the resolution ended with a 48-47 vote, passing the bill successfully in Senate. (Related: National group of business owners sues Biden over OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.)

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, who introduced the measure, said in a statement after the vote: “After nearly two years of living under this state of emergency, the American people are worn out and yearning to breathe free; they long for their God-given freedoms, and for leaders to take their side. There is no doubt, it’s time for our nation to learn to live with COVID.”

However, Democrats opposed the measure, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York claiming that lifting the mandates would prevent the Biden administration from being able to fight the pandemic if a new strain develops. He added that it was too early to lift the emergency measures as it would handicap the administration’s ability to fight the pandemic.

“The best way to ensure that we keep schools open and cases low is by staying at the ready, and that is what these emergency powers enable us to do,” he said. “By prematurely terminating the national emergency declaration on COVID, it will be harder to ensure we have enough supplies, enough support for health care workers, and it risks throwing tens of millions of student loan borrowers into needless uncertainty and anxiety.”

Biden threatens to veto bill

Meanwhile, the White House pledged to veto the bill if it reaches Biden’s desk, saying that the GOP attempt at terminating the pandemic emergency declaration is a “reckless and costly mistake” to make.

The Democrats argue that the bill could halt COVID-19 policies and protections, such as student loan payment relief, looser telehealth regulations and higher reimbursement rates for providers. All these could also raise funding concerns.

The administration is already asking Congress for $18.25 billion to continue buying therapies, tests and vaccines. This does not include the billions more that the White House could ask for to implement an exit roadmap or other initiatives tied to the COVID response, such as bolstering nursing home oversights or pushing for mental health care plans.

Officials are still concerned about the ongoing effects of COVID, fearing that the chapter is not yet over. Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said emergency means different things to different people, and the United States remains in a situation where there are around 68,000 active cases. As the administration launched a roadmap for the pandemic’s next phase, Fauci noted that the government must always be prepared for the possibility of another variant.

The trends continue to look up, with the CDC saying that COVID-19 shifted its map again, placing roughly 90 percent of the country in low to moderate risk zones. However, there are more cases reported per day now compared to July 2021, when Biden declared a premature success. (Related: BOMBSHELL: DARPA was secretly developing the mRNA vaccine years ago through Moderna, and they seek permanent control over your body and bloodline.)

Another factor that the administration is considering to address the state of the pandemic is the vaccination rate of the citizens. The gap between COVID-19 vaccination coverage in rural and urban America has grown wider in the past year, despite the increased availability and improved access to vaccines. In rural areas, only a little over 58 percent got at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, while it is at around 75 percent in urban counties.

This urban-rural coverage gap is similar in all age groups, but was more pronounced among younger Americans. In rural counties, nearly 40 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to about 65 percent in urban counties. For the 5- to 11-year-old age range, the rates were at 15 and 30 percent, respectively.

More related stories:

Malone shares terrifying risks about universal vaccination strategies.

After Dr. Fauci repeatedly perjured himself, his destiny consists of investigation and trial.

Trump email announcement says refusing Covid-19 vaccination is “deranged pseudoscience”.

Trump TRIPLES down on the deadly vax; claims to have saved millions of lives with Operation Warp Speed.

Watch the video to know why the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

https://www.brighteon.com/8565e5e3-f822-4f89-9435-04c86e018404

This video is from the GalacticStorm channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

100PercentFedUp.com

DailyMail.co.uk

Politico.com

Brighteon.com


Zinc - liquid, organic, plant-based

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.