Fauci, Walensky and Collins all conspired to commit mass murder with the plandemic: Dr. Naomi Wolf

During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” program, Dr. Naomi Wolf fired a shot against those who perpetrated the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic, accusing them of conspiring to commit mass murder.

Wolf named Tony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID), Rochelle Walensky from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as co-conspirators in the genocide campaign.

“What is the crime of murder? And it’s different state by state, but, you know conspiracy to commit murder is pretty loosely defined in California penal code 182, for instance,” Wolf told Bannon. “And now that we’ve seen the Pfizer documents, there are nine pages of harms, all the adverse effects.”

“The fact that people like Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins – all the ‘influencers’ who were paid, as we now know, said ‘safe and effective,’ this needs criminal charges. This could be conspiracy to murder. And members of the media could also be accessories to murder.”

Every plandemic criminal deserves swift and merciless punishment for their crimes against humanity

These are some pretty big words, though Wolf failed to mention Donald Trump, who signed the PREP Act and launched Operation Warp Speed, which has injured and killed millions.

At least she is drawing attention to the need for justice, though, and perhaps eventually the whole thing will unravel exposing all of the vermin involved with this mass depopulation campaign.

Even if Fauci, for instance, is suddenly out of the news cycle, people have not forgotten what this decrepit Josef Mengele wannabe did to the world, terrorizing it for two years with mask and “vaccine” mandates.

Then we have Walensky, whose husband raked in millions from the plandemic scam.

Back in January, Wolf spoke out against Fauci and the others, accusing them of “premeditated manslaughter” against “millions of people.”

Keep in mind that Wolf used to advise Bill Clinton, which makes her an unlikely candidate to be saying these types of things, especially publicly.

“The fact that Dr. Fauci grossly perjured himself is hugely apparent,” Wolf said at the time about how Fauci repeatedly lied before Congress about gain of function research and other things.

“It is the least of the crimes if indeed these are verified documents. I can’t overstate this. This is a premeditated kind of manslaughter of millions of people coordinated at the highest levels according to these documents. Treatments that would have saved lives were intentionally or reportedly intentionally suppressed.”

Apparently this was not just rhetoric for Wolf, who has continued to press forward in the pursuit of justice against all involved with pushing plandemic tyranny and mass genocide on not just Americans but most of the world.

“Everyone involved in pushing these injections should be charged with manslaughter at the very least,” wrote someone on Twitter. “But as they already knew they were highly toxic and lethal, murder is the correct charge.”

“There has been a lot of bad that has happened because Trump didn’t confiscate the Dominion Voting machines and force the DOJ to do its job and prosecute the massive election fraud,” pointed out someone else at Citizen Free Press about how Trump’s failures, whether they were deliberate or not, paved the way for all of this to happen under his watch.

The latest plandemic-related news can be found at Pandemic.news.

