Florida now allowing doctors to use off-label drugs to treat covid

The Florida Department of Health has unveiled a new guidance that allows doctors throughout the state to freely prescribe off-label pharmaceuticals for early treatment of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Published on February 24, the guidance explains that health care practitioners in the Sunshine State will now be encouraged to provide treatment using federally approved generic drugs to patients in need.

“When recommending COVID-19 treatment options for patients’ individualized health care needs, physicians should exercise their individual clinical judgment and expertise based on their patient’s needs and preferences,” the guidance states.

“These options may include emerging treatments backed by quality evidence, with appropriate patient informed consent, including off-label use or as part of a clinical trial.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis helped spearhead the initiative in an effort to protect health care practitioners from potential lawsuits for providing early treatment. He says it is important for doctors to have access to these other drugs in addition to those that received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the federal government such as monoclonal antibodies.

“We want people to be able to have a right to access these medications, especially if they’re in a situation where nothing else has worked,” DeSantis announced in a statement. (Related: Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor did something similar in that state.)

Florida health care facilities that refuse to provide early treatment for covid can now be reported to a state agency

The guidance also provisions for doctors to file a report with the Agency for Health Care Administration if the hospitals where they work refuse to treat patients with generic, off-label drugs.

“So now doctors who practice medicine in the way that they think is most appropriate for their patients, when they receive pushback from hospitals, we have an avenue for them to file a complaint with our Agency for Health Care Administration,” added Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

So far, Florida is the first and only state to go directly against a recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that people who suspect they have the Fauci Flu stay home and only go to the emergency room if symptoms become severe.

Only people with “high risk” of death should go to the hospital, the order states. And these folks may be eligible for antiviral or monoclonal antibodies (passive vaccination), the Florida government says.

Dr. Pierre Kory, president and co-chief medical officer at the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) Alliance, says that many people have needlessly died throughout the plandemic because they were denied access to the types of early treatments that are now allowed in Florida.

“We know there have been hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. and all for a treatable disease,” he said at a recent panel.

“We have identified effective treatments, for now two years, and those effective treatments that are widely available generic repurposed [drugs], they continue to increase. And yet, we are still trying to vaccinate people with a 2-year-old vaccine against an Omicron variant, which is absolutely absurd.”

As early as March 2020, doctors at the FLCCC Alliance developed a Wuhan Flu treatment protocol for hospitalized patients. In October of that same year, the I-MASK+ protocol was added to it, with ivermectin being the core medication for early treatment.

“We’re still perpetuating these toxic novel pharmaceutical company concoctions like Paxlovid and molnupiravir,” Kory added. “Molnupiravir does not work and Paxlovid is poisonous.”

According to an article published in the journal Nature, an antiviral for covid will only be effective if it targets “two key pieces of a virus’s biological machinery, a polymerase and a protease, both of which are essential for viral replication.”

