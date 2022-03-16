Disgraced CDC director uses CNN reports to conjure up COVID mandates, harming countless lives in the process

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedDuring the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) scandal, it’s obvious the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) derived many of their policies of subjugation and segregation on pharmaceutical propaganda and CNNreports.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky admitted this in a recent lecture at Washington University in Saint Louis. The lecture was titled “Lessons from the Pandemic for the future of Public Health.” Walensky recalled getting the news from CNN that the vaccine was “95 percent effective.” The CDC used this FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA to create policies of coercion and subjugation, advertising to the public that the vaccine was the only way out of lockdown and isolation.

Walensky admits she learned about COVID vaccine through CNN propaganda

At the lecture, Dr. Walensky was asked how the CDC could have improved over the past two years. “Um…well, you know I think…I can tell you where I was when the CNN feed came that it was 95 percent effective…um the vaccine. So many of us wanted to be hopeful. So many of us wanted to say, ‘Okay, this is our ticket out, right, now we’re done,’” Walensky jabbered.

“Um, so I think we have perhaps too little caution and too much optimism, um, for some good things that came our way… I really do,” Walensky continued. “I think all of us wanted this to be done. Nobody said ‘waning’ when when you know this vaccine’s gonna work, oh well, maybe it’ll work, it’ll wear off. Nobody said, ‘Well what if the next variant doesn’t, it doesn’t, it’s not as potent against the next variant.’”

Under Walensky, the CDC derived its “science” from CNN, using the left-wing propaganda firm as the basis for lockdowns, vaccine and mask mandates, among a long list of harmful and unlawful edicts. Walensky not only relied on CNN reports to steer public health policies, but she also met with Democrat media consultant, Mandy Grunwald, to improve her messaging.

The CDC has proven itself as just another arm of the Democrat Party, oppressing people and finding the best way to appear virtuous while doing so. Most Americans are fully aware that CNN is an enemy of the people, as only 17 percent of people find the outlet to be a credible source of news.

Walensky and the CDC destroyed countless lives by blindly pushing harmful vaccines

With evidence of vaccine failure piling up, Walensky and other lockdown-loving public health leaders are in psychological exile – trying to find the best way to smooth things over with the public to escape accountability. Over the past two years, the CDC steered public health policy hysterically and violated medical ethics.

This led to historic medical malpractice, pharmaceutical racketeering and widespread use of coercion and deprivation of rights throughout society. All these human rights violations were committed in the name of “public safety.”

During her first year as CDC director, Walensky would go on to support “vaccine passports” and enact “vaccine mandates” that either segregated innocent people from the public or caused them to be discriminated in the workplace and fired from their job.

Walensky’s complete and utter disregard for natural immunity and early treatment ultimately caused pain and suffering, threatening the livelihoods of countless Americans while leading hundreds of thousands of people to take “vaccines” that ultimately ruined their life.

Big Tech promoted the CDC’s propaganda religiously, creating an echo chamber of CNNfear porn and pharmaceutical fraud. All the censorship and abuse caused hundreds of thousands of vaccine-injured people to feel betrayed and lied to.

The CDC continues to foster an unethical culture of division, discrimination, segregation and medical rape. Throughout the first phase of the “Great Reset,” the totalitarian and politically-motivated CDC recommended nothing scientific and suppressed real science on natural immunity and efficacious treatments for infectious disease.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

HeadlineUSA.com

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com 1

DrEddyMD.com 2

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.