Disgraced CDC director uses CNN reports to conjure up COVID mandates, harming countless lives in the process

During the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) scandal, it’s obvious the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) derived many of their policies of subjugation and segregation on pharmaceutical propaganda and CNNreports.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky admitted this in a recent lecture at Washington University in Saint Louis. The lecture was titled “Lessons from the Pandemic for the future of Public Health.” Walensky recalled getting the news from CNN that the vaccine was “95 percent effective.” The CDC used this FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA to create policies of coercion and subjugation, advertising to the public that the vaccine was the only way out of lockdown and isolation.

Walensky admits she learned about COVID vaccine through CNN propaganda

At the lecture, Dr. Walensky was asked how the CDC could have improved over the past two years. “Um…well, you know I think…I can tell you where I was when the CNN feed came that it was 95 percent effective…um the vaccine. So many of us wanted to be hopeful. So many of us wanted to say, ‘Okay, this is our ticket out, right, now we’re done,’” Walensky jabbered.

“Um, so I think we have perhaps too little caution and too much optimism, um, for some good things that came our way… I really do,” Walensky continued. “I think all of us wanted this to be done. Nobody said ‘waning’ when when you know this vaccine’s gonna work, oh well, maybe it’ll work, it’ll wear off. Nobody said, ‘Well what if the next variant doesn’t, it doesn’t, it’s not as potent against the next variant.’”

Under Walensky, the CDC derived its “science” from CNN, using the left-wing propaganda firm as the basis for lockdowns, vaccine and mask mandates, among a long list of harmful and unlawful edicts. Walensky not only relied on CNN reports to steer public health policies, but she also met with Democrat media consultant, Mandy Grunwald, to improve her messaging.

The CDC has proven itself as just another arm of the Democrat Party, oppressing people and finding the best way to appear virtuous while doing so. Most Americans are fully aware that CNN is an enemy of the people, as only 17 percent of people find the outlet to be a credible source of news.

Walensky and the CDC destroyed countless lives by blindly pushing harmful vaccines

With evidence of vaccine failure piling up, Walensky and other lockdown-loving public health leaders are in psychological exile – trying to find the best way to smooth things over with the public to escape accountability. Over the past two years, the CDC steered public health policy hysterically and violated medical ethics.

This led to historic medical malpractice, pharmaceutical racketeering and widespread use of coercion and deprivation of rights throughout society. All these human rights violations were committed in the name of “public safety.”

During her first year as CDC director, Walensky would go on to support “vaccine passports” and enact “vaccine mandates” that either segregated innocent people from the public or caused them to be discriminated in the workplace and fired from their job.

Walensky’s complete and utter disregard for natural immunity and early treatment ultimately caused pain and suffering, threatening the livelihoods of countless Americans while leading hundreds of thousands of people to take “vaccines” that ultimately ruined their life.

Big Tech promoted the CDC’s propaganda religiously, creating an echo chamber of CNNfear porn and pharmaceutical fraud. All the censorship and abuse caused hundreds of thousands of vaccine-injured people to feel betrayed and lied to.

The CDC continues to foster an unethical culture of division, discrimination, segregation and medical rape. Throughout the first phase of the “Great Reset,” the totalitarian and politically-motivated CDC recommended nothing scientific and suppressed real science on natural immunity and efficacious treatments for infectious disease.

