CDC finally admits natural immunity is SUPERIOR to vaccines

After several months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) finally admitted that natural immunity is more effective against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) than vaccines. This contradicts its earlier claim that immunity induced by the COVID-19 vaccines is better.

The public health agency made this admission in the Jan. 28, 2022 edition of its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), initially published last Jan. 19. It showed that natural immunity was at least three times as effective as COVID-19 vaccines in preventing people from being infected and hospitalized. The CDC’s findings applied to the B16172 delta variant known to cause breakthrough infections.

“Before delta became the predominant variant in June [2021], case rates were higher among persons who survived a previous infection than persons who were vaccinated alone. By early October, persons who survived a previous infection had lower case rates than [vaccinated] persons,” said the MMWR.

The report also noted that natural immunity was higher during the delta variant’s predominant period. It cited the delta strain’s ability to evade immunity and waning vaccine immunity over time as the reasons for this.

The MMWR referenced a CDC study that examined four categories of people in California and New York between May and November 2021. It looked at unvaccinated and vaccinated people who survived a bout with COVID-19, and both groups who had never contracted SARS-CoV-2.

Unvaccinated, naturally immune people had infection rates almost 15 to 30 times lower than those without any immunity whatsoever. Those who got injected with the COVID-19 vaccine with no prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure only had around 4.5 to 6.2 percent lower infections than those without any immunity whatsoever.

Similar results were found when it comes to hospitalizations, with naturally immune people two to six times less likely to be hospitalized than those with immunity stemming from the COVID-19 shots. (Related: CDC admits it has ZERO evidence of naturally immune individuals spreading COVID-19.)

CDC flip-flopping on advice instead of admitting vaccines don’t work

Interestingly, the CDC previously claimed that vaccine-induced immunity was better than its natural counterpart. It cited an August 2021 study that said unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to contract SARS-CoV-2 again after recovering from a prior infection.

The study looked at hundreds of residents in the state of Kentucky who were previously infected from May through June 2021. According to its findings, unvaccinated Kentuckians had 2.34 times higher chances of being re-infected compared to those injected with the vaccine. “The findings suggest that among people who have had COVID-19 previously, getting fully vaccinated provides additional protection against reinfection,” said the CDC.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky commented on the findings of the August 2021 study. “If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated. This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country,” she said.

Dr. Madhava Setty, senior science editor for Children’s Health Defense’s the Defender, put in his two cents on the Jan. 28 report’s findings. “The CDC is now finally revising its position five months later. This is a major problem with the CDC and its data. They have been opaque and late to the game from the beginning,” he said.

This was not the first time the CDC gave inconsistent advice when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. When the COVID-19 vaccines were first authorized for emergency use, Walensky’s agency harped on the shots as the key to ending the pandemic.

However, the CDC director shot herself in the foot by inadvertently admitting that vaccines are no longer effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission. Walensky said during an interview with news anchor Wolf Blitzer: “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for delta with regard to severe illness and death; they prevent it. What they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

Ramon Tomey 

