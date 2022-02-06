End of COVID-19 tyranny: European countries move to ease pandemic rules

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Several European countries are now moving to ease their pandemic rules, including Finland, the U.K., Denmark and Ireland.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin recently announced that the country will be lifting all Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions by mid-February, but controls would start to ease as early as this week. This will include restrictions on restaurants and sports facilities.

Marin also said that the lifting of restrictions should be done “in a gradual manner” as the pandemic is still placing a “relatively high burden” on hospital resources.

Meanwhile, Finnish Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson said that the COVID-19 vaccine passports are currently not justified as it limits the basic rights of those who haven’t been vaccinated, obtained a negative test result or have been previously infected by the virus.

The U.K., Denmark and Ireland have also announced that they will be relaxing or scrapping their COVID-19 restrictions.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of some COVID-related restrictions in England, including passports, mask mandates and work restrictions. (Related: The “Edward Snowden” of the Pandemic blows the WHISTLE on bioweapons war with inside information on ADE, mutations and variants.)

For Scotland and Wales, the removal of certain omicron limitations is underway, although mandatory indoor masks and vaccine passports will remain in place.

“As COVID becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others,” Johnson said.

Days after the U.K.’s announcement, Ireland’s leaders announced the limitations that will remain in place in their country, including COVID-19 certificates, social distancing, curfews and capacity limits of public areas and businesses.

Denmark Health Minister Magnus Geunicke said that while they don’t know what’s going to happen next December, the Danish government promised its citizens that it will only enforce restrictions when truly necessary and that they will be lifted as soon as possible. Vaccine passports and mask mandates for restaurants, bars and other venues are also ending despite the high case rates in the country.

Authorities say that the virus no longer qualifies as a “critical threat” due to their high vaccination rates. To date, over 80 percent of the population over the age of five are fully vaccinated, while over 60 percent have already been given their third dose.

Epidemiologist Lone Simonsen of the University of Roskilde said that with omicron not being severe for those who are vaccinated, lifting restrictions is now reasonable.

The national COVID pass app is also no longer required, although event organizers can still choose to use it as a condition of entry in different venues. (Related: Let’s demand a recount… of COVID deaths)

Early moves to relax precautions based on flattening case counts

The early moves of these nations to relax precautions are based on the declining case counts, the highly contagious omicron has still fueled more cases worldwide over the past 10 weeks compared to 2020. However, the World Health Organization said that some countries may consider relaxing their rules if they have high immunity rates or if their health care systems are strong enough.

In the U.S., local leaders have different responses. The city of Denver is ending requirements for proof of vaccination and mask rules for businesses and public spaces but will be keeping them for schools and public transportation.

New York plans to review whether or not to keep the state’s mask mandates as cases have plummeted significantly since the omicron surge. New York City is now averaging 4,200 cases a day compared to 41,000 at the beginning of the year.

Over 370 million cases and 5.6 million deaths linked to COVID have been reported worldwide, but the slowing down of the omicron variant in many places has given hope to citizens and experts that the outbreak is about to enter a new phase where it will become endemic – like the regular flu, which may remain persistent, but manageable to live with.

COVID-19 cases in Victoria keep rising at record-breaking levels despite nearly two months of lockdown.

Vaccine DAMAGE now ubiquitous in Denmark as “Omicron” hospitalizations occur primarily in “fully vaccinated”.

New research appears to confirm that Omicron came from MICE, indicating likely laboratory origins

Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita IN THE WORLD.

Watch the video below to learn more about COVID rates in the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated.

https://www.brighteon.com/fdb6297a-63b3-4f41-83c8-107a30823bc3

This video is from The HighWire with Del Bigtree channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

NTD.com

BBC.com

USNews.com

Brighteon.com

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.