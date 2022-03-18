VACCINE WARNING: mRNA spike proteins linked to infertility in next generation via engineered “ovarian failure”

Another deadly “side effect” of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” has been unearthed, and it spells disaster for future generations.

It turns out that the experimental drugs trigger “germ line modifications” to female eggs and male sperm. To make a long story short, Fauci Flu shots appear to cause female infertility in the next generation.

Before the mRNA (messenger RNA) injections from Moderna and Pfizer had even been released, anonymous posters claiming to be a Moderna process engineer and a Moderna industrial engineer leaked information about how the drugs work.

Most of the mRNA, these people revealed, ends up in the liver or gonads. The effects of it in the reproductive organs, it was further explained, are recessive, meaning “in the next generation female offspring have premature ovarian failure.”

It was recently revealed that Pfizer knew about the fact that mRNA injections “leak” into ovaries, and now we are beginning to see a clearer picture of what is happening to people’s bodies in the process.

“This was actually well written using proper trade jargon,” wrote Igor Chudov on his Substack about how the anonymous poster who revealed all this is clearly in the know. “This was written in 2020 BEFORE anything became known about dangers of mRNA vaccines and the terms used were not on the radar.”

“Many allegations of this post actually check out,” Chudov added. “Specifically, LINE-1 reverse transcriptase interacts with vaccines, and DNA reverse transcription does convert mRNA into DNA in human cells … This stuff is very hard to make up without knowing.”

It appears as though covid “vaccines” were designed to make recipients’ offspring unable to reproduce

The most significant allegation is that a purposely mutated version of the gene CDKN1B ends up in the gonads (ovaries and testes). The mRNA payload is so high that the DNA of eggs and sperm get modified, introducing a CDKN1B mutation.

The only way this would show up is if both parents’ germ cells, meaning the egg and the specific sperm cell that fertilizes it, are carrying CDKN1B.

“The possible result of this alleged mutation is that female offspring of vaccinated people would be prone to ‘Premature Ovarian Failure’ and thus would not be able to reproduce,” Chudov explains.

Andreas Oehler from the Live to Fight Another Day Substack added more to the conversation by pointing out that both CDKN1B and CYP19A1, which was also mentioned in the leak, are implicated in female infertility problems.

We also now know that the injections contain a “hidden additive,” according to Oehler, that specifically upregulates LINE-1.

Melissa Strickler, a former Pfizer quality control manager and whistleblower, came forward back in October to explain that the manufacturing process for that company’s injection is “unusual,” deviating from the usual norms.

“The compounding room has no idea what are the components they are mixing into the ‘product,’” Oehler writes, making mention of “highly sensitive trade secret adjuvants being added” to the vials.

“This secrecy about what goes into the vials is unprecedented. Furthermore, the vaccine manufacturers are not controlled by any independent bodies as to the quality control, the vials being shipped directly to the vaccine administration locations. This lends credence to the assertion that the mRNA vaccines may contain undisclosed constituents.”

It turns out that Big Pharma has been secretly adding female fertility-harming substances to drugs for many decades. In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the drug industry has been making women infertile through “medicine.”

Are Chinese Virus injections just another depopulation plot? Is there even more to it than that, still to be uncovered?

The latest news coverage about the health damage caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

