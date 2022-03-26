UK coroners confirm 2 women died of BRAIN BLEED due to AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

A 34-year-old woman in the United Kingdom died of a brain bleed after getting injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from AstraZeneca.

Nicola Mundy, coroner for South Yorkshire, confirmed on March 16 that a “sudden and catastrophic” brain bleed caused the death of Kim Lockwood back in March 2021. She declared vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) as the official cause of death, which AstraZeneca claims is a “rare side effect.” VITT involves the formation of clots in various blood vessels alongside an abnormally low level of platelets.

The mother of two who works as an administrative secretary was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine on March 16, 2021. She first visited the emergency department of Rotherham Hospital on March 22, but left when none attended to her despite a long wait.

Lockwood returned the next day complaining of debilitating headaches, blurred vision and vomiting. She could no longer speak in full sentences by midday on March 23. During the early morning of March 24, Lockwood became unresponsive – which prompted the hospital to call her family to say their goodbyes.

Mundy lamented the “extremely unlucky” circumstances of Lockwood’s passing, adding that little was known about the vaccine’s link to VITT at the time of her death.

Kim’s relatives are not convinced, however. Her husband Damian remarked that she was experiencing so much pain “her head felt like it was going to explode.” Meanwhile, Kim’s father Wayne Merrill said her last words to him were that the headache she had was “actually killing her.”

The Lockwoods ultimately remarked that Kim had died “in agony” and that they had expressed concerns about her treatment. They also announced plans to file a medical negligence claim against the Rotherham Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the medical facility where Kim passed away.

In spite of Kim Lockwood’s death after vaccination, the British government still insists that VITT is an “extremely rare” side effect. Based on government data, there have been 438 reported VITT cases and 78 VITT deaths out of the more than 49 million AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the United Kingdom.

VITT caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine kills another mother

A month after Lockwood died of VITT, 35-year-old Alpa Tailor suffered the same fate. The mother of two also experienced blood clots and low platelet count after getting injected with the shot in March 2021. She died the following month. According to the Daily Mail, Tailor got vaccinated as a way to “protect her family” from COVID-19. (Related: Healthy mother dies of blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine dose.)

Tailor was rushed to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London on April 8, 2021 after complaining of slurred speech, a headache and a facial droop. Doctors at the hospital diagnosed her with VITT, and she went under the knife to relieve pressure on her brain.

Following her surgery, doctors at the hospital initially thought that she would respond well to treatment. Neurosurgeon Dr. Jonathan Hyam even said he is “quite optimistic” for Tailor’s prognosis about a week after her procedure.

However, a CT scan revealed that Tailor suffered from massive bleeding in the brain leading to her death on April 22, 2021. Hyam remarked that he was “really surprised” upon hearing the news of her passing.

An autopsy confirmed that Tailor developed multiple blood clots in her brain. Mary Hassell, senior coroner for London’s St. Pancras Coroner’s Court, ruled without hesitation that the vaccine caused her death. “Everything points in the same direction, which is that [she] had the AstraZeneca [vaccine],” said the coroner.

Visit VaccineDeaths.com for more stories like this.

Watch the video below that talks about the death of 44-year-old BBC Radio Newcastlepresenter Lisa Shaw after she got the AstraZeneca vaccine.

https://rumble.com/vybxo1-bbc-news-host-dies-after-astrazeneca-vaccine-jab.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 BBC NEWS HOST DIES AFTER ASTRAZENECA VACCINE JAB

This video is from the Truth or Consequences channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

9 more Australians report blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australian woman dies from blood clots days after getting vaccine.

Mom-of-3 “excited about getting vaccine” dies from blood clot in brain following Astrazeneca jab.

Briton censored on Facebook for posting baseball-sized blood clot following AstraZeneca vaccination.

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw confirmed killed by the covid vaccine… spike protein injection caused fatal brain blood clots and bleeding.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

BBC.com

DailyMail.co.uk

Rumble.com

Related Posts