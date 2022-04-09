UK government bribing doctors with cash to mutilate patients with “sex-change therapy”

In order to increase Great Britain’s transgender population, the government there is paying off doctors to perform “sex-change therapy” on patients.

Whenever a family doctor in the United Kingdom agrees to administer hormone-damaging pharmaceuticals in the form of “cross-sex hormone therapy) to their patients, the British government will give a cash incentive of £178 ($233) per year to the physician.

If the patient also agrees to undergo annual health checks as a transgender, non-binary, or intersex being, then the U.K. government will throw in another £91 ($119) per year as a bonus.

No mental health care requirements are included in the scheme, which is so disturbing that even The New York Times raised concerns about it. Biological males will be given strong estrogen medications while biological females are given strong testosterone medications, and nobody will be providing any mental health consultations throughout the process.

Many who have already gone through this loose process of turning “trans” now regret it. Others who do not, but who recognize the need for proper mental health care, are also concerned about this new U.K. policy.

“When I transitioned, I had an hour with a therapist every week for months,” says Debbie Hayton, a transgender advocate who underwent a medical “transition” back in 2012.

“That’s what I needed to understand myself. An annual review is a pale shadow of that.”

Transgender clinics say business has increased 240 percent over the past five years

The Times gained access to a document suggesting that the trial scheme in Sussex is “not designed to promote the initiation of hormonal treatment in general practice,” but that it will be “at the discretion of the individual GP (general practitioner).”

The only qualification to participate is a two-and-a-half-hour online training session, which will run in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, and West Sussex for the next three years.

The stated purpose of the financial incentive component of the program is to encourage more doctors to take on transgender sex therapy cases. This, in turn, will lighten the load for dedicated gender clinics such as the Tavistock Centre in London.

Despite the incredible risks the new program presents to patients, the far-left LGBTQ activist group Stonewall is praising the bribery program, calling it progress (Related: Many feminists are opposed to transgenderism because they see it as biological men in drag encroaching on their territory).

“With enough capacity and training, schemes like this could ensure trans people can access the specialist care they need in their local community and without the lengthy wait,” a statement from Stonewall reads.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Commissioners echoed this with her own praise for the new program:

“Transgender, non-binary and intersex (TNBI) people experience significant health inequalities – something we are committed to tackling.”

Over the past five years, interest in genital mutilation and hormone damaging pharmaceuticals has increased by about 240 percent, according to gender clinics that focus on destroying people’s natural biology.

This rise in popularity is especially prominent among young people and has been especially pronounced since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic.

Since the beginning of the lockdowns in 2020, there has been a 20 percent increase in minors seeking to cut off their body parts and reprogram their hormones with pharmaceuticals.

Many doctors are opposed to this trend, but too few of them are willing to speak out against it. Sadly, many are falling in line just to keep their careers, and performing procedures that they otherwise would not do were they not facing constant persecution from the Cult of LGBTQ.

To keep up with the latest news about the West’s push for everyone to become transgender, be sure to check out Gender.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

En-Volve.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts