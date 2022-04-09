UK government bribing doctors with cash to mutilate patients with “sex-change therapy”

In order to increase Great Britain’s transgender population, the government there is paying off doctors to perform “sex-change therapy” on patients.
Whenever a family doctor in the United Kingdom agrees to administer hormone-damaging pharmaceuticals in the form of “cross-sex hormone therapy) to their patients, the British government will give a cash incentive of £178 ($233) per year to the physician.
If the patient also agrees to undergo annual health checks as a transgender, non-binary, or intersex being, then the U.K. government will throw in another £91 ($119) per year as a bonus.
No mental health care requirements are included in the scheme, which is so disturbing that even The New York Times raised concerns about it. Biological males will be given strong estrogen medications while biological females are given strong testosterone medications, and nobody will be providing any mental health consultations throughout the process.
Many who have already gone through this loose process of turning “trans” now regret it. Others who do not, but who recognize the need for proper mental health care, are also concerned about this new U.K. policy.
“When I transitioned, I had an hour with a therapist every week for months,” says Debbie Hayton, a transgender advocate who underwent a medical “transition” back in 2012.
“That’s what I needed to understand myself. An annual review is a pale shadow of that.”
Transgender clinics say business has increased 240 percent over the past five years
The Times gained access to a document suggesting that the trial scheme in Sussex is “not designed to promote the initiation of hormonal treatment in general practice,” but that it will be “at the discretion of the individual GP (general practitioner).”
The only qualification to participate is a two-and-a-half-hour online training session, which will run in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, and West Sussex for the next three years.
The stated purpose of the financial incentive component of the program is to encourage more doctors to take on transgender sex therapy cases. This, in turn, will lighten the load for dedicated gender clinics such as the Tavistock Centre in London.
Despite the incredible risks the new program presents to patients, the far-left LGBTQ activist group Stonewall is praising the bribery program, calling it progress (Related: Many feminists are opposed to transgenderism because they see it as biological men in drag encroaching on their territory).
“With enough capacity and training, schemes like this could ensure trans people can access the specialist care they need in their local community and without the lengthy wait,” a statement from Stonewall reads.
A spokeswoman for Sussex Commissioners echoed this with her own praise for the new program:
“Transgender, non-binary and intersex (TNBI) people experience significant health inequalities – something we are committed to tackling.”
Over the past five years, interest in genital mutilation and hormone damaging pharmaceuticals has increased by about 240 percent, according to gender clinics that focus on destroying people’s natural biology.
This rise in popularity is especially prominent among young people and has been especially pronounced since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic.
Since the beginning of the lockdowns in 2020, there has been a 20 percent increase in minors seeking to cut off their body parts and reprogram their hormones with pharmaceuticals.
Many doctors are opposed to this trend, but too few of them are willing to speak out against it. Sadly, many are falling in line just to keep their careers, and performing procedures that they otherwise would not do were they not facing constant persecution from the Cult of LGBTQ.
To keep up with the latest news about the West’s push for everyone to become transgender, be sure to check out Gender.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources include:
En-Volve.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd