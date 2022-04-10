Dr. Robert Malone says it’s time to start calling out all the members of the World Economic Forum

Malone and his colleagues have already put together a “massive spreadsheet” containing the names and personal details of WEF trainees, one of whom – and this might come as a surprise to some – is Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do – and I’ve invested thousands of dollars into this – we’re teamed with a group in Sweden that’s about to come out with a book on the World Economic Forum,” Malone explained during the interview, which you can watch at Red Voice Media.

“It’s currently in Dutch, so we’ve got to get it translated into English and available in the United States,” he added.

Malone says that WEF plants are everywhere in American society, including in industry, government, media and tech. Their loyalties lie outside the United States, and they have no love or loyalty to the Constitution, freedom, or any of the values we hold near and dear to our hearts.

“The starting point is people need to know who they’re dealing with,” Malone says. “We need to out these people. I mean, the term used is ‘doxing,’ as far as I’m concerned with these folks, doxing is good. Let’s go get ’em. Let’s find out who they are and make sure they’re not in our government because their loyalty is not to the American Constitution, it’s not to the nation-state.”

“They are coming from a belief system that says that nation-state is an obsolete idea and we have to have a one-world government that is basically a fusion of the interests of corporations and politics, global politics. And we’ve got to start by finding out who they are, voting them out of office, making sure they are not part of our governments.”

Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Jay Inslee of Washington are both WEF traitors

As you will recall from our earlier coverage, Malone remains outspoken about the corruption and fraud underlying the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic, which was led in large part by WEF recruits.

Two of the more prominent ones, Malone revealed, are Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Jay Inslee of Washington. Both are WEF traitors working on behalf of foreign globalist interests, and are not, for all intents and purposes, true Americans.

“We’ve got to out these people,” Malone says. “We’ve got to force them to account for whether they’re Americans or whether they’re globalists, and if they’re globalists then they’ve got to get out. We’ve got to get rid of them, we’ve got to take back ownership of our country.”

“If you believe in the Constitution, if you believe in the principles of free speech and personal autonomy, medical autonomy and autonomy at every other level, then it’s time to fight. Or your children are going to live in basically a techno-fascism for the rest of their natural lives as serfs.”

Malone is right: if real red-blooded Americans do not step up to the plate now to fight back against this onslaught, they can kiss their country goodbye forever. Once it is lost, America will never exist again – do you really want to let that happen.

Be sure to check out the other resources below the video interview with Malone at Red Voice Media.

More related news about how America has been infiltrated with WEF traitors can be found at Treason.news.

