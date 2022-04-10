Shanghai’s latest COVID lockdown has left the city in shambles: “pushed to the brink of collapse”

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.here is trouble in communist paradise as the Chinese government’s latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown measures in Shanghai are backfiring bigtime.

According to an “expert” from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Shanghai’s new lockdown protocols are destroying the city and pushing it “to the brink of collapse.”

The PCR testing scheme alone is creating mass chaos as nobody seems to know what they are doing or why. The Shanghai CDC had to issue a notice demanding that staff members answer public inquiries “in line with the policy” because of conflicting information.

Area residents are complaining about their test results as well, which are coming in “negative” on their mobile phones but “positive” from the CDC. There does not appear to be any rhyme or reason as to why the results are inconsistent.

According to reports, Shanghai adopted an app called Healthcare Cloud that serves as its integrated Internet and Healthcare services platform. Locals were told to register for a PCR test through the app, and after that await test results on their cell phones.

This created mass confusion as many people received negative test results on their phones, only to be later told by the CDC that they had tested positive and now need to quarantine.

The plandemic “has become a political issue,” confirms Shanghai CDC expert

A recently leaked recording of a CDC expert responding to a caller on the Shanghai CDC’s flooded hotline reveals how the system is completely overloaded and on the verge of total collapse.

“We have received hundreds of calls every day, but our jobs are epidemiological investigations,” the expert is heard saying. “We can’t solve your problem.”

“Let me tell you the facts: There’s no ward, the quarantine sites are filled, and there’s no ambulance.”

A male is then heard complaining:

“But we have no way to address our issue, even Weibo is blocked.”

The expert, a female, then responds back:

“I have brought this up too many times; as an expert, I have suggested that the mild to no symptom patients stay at home. Does anyone listen? No!”

“Let me reiterate,” she continued, “do not bother checking your health cloud, it’s all a negative result. Only we will notify you when you have tested positive.”

“So what we see is all fake?” the man then asks in return.

“That’s right,” the expert confirms, encouraging the man to go public with the recording, which he apparently did.

Shanghai’s health care system is consequently in a free fall as an overworked staff struggle to keep up with all the complaints and inconsistencies. In her rant, the Shanghai CDC expert continued to reveal that the whole thing is basically a sham, and that the city is being destroyed because of it.

“This pandemic has become a political issue that’s consuming so much manpower, resources, and money, just to solve this flu-like disease,” she explained. “What other country do you think is doing this kind of epidemic prevention now?”

The answer is that only China is still harping on about what amounts to a cold or flu virus that is really no different than any other cold or flu virus at this point.

This Shanghai CDC expert was later confirmed to be Zhu Weiping, director of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Section of the Shanghai Pudong New Area CDC. She is now drawing criticism from apologists of the communist regime who claim that she is guilty of committing “an aggressive attack on the party” and “sabotaging and shaking the anti-epidemic deployment.”

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.