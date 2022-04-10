Shanghai’s latest COVID lockdown has left the city in shambles: “pushed to the brink of collapse”

here is trouble in communist paradise as the Chinese government’s latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown measures in Shanghai are backfiring bigtime.

According to an “expert” from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Shanghai’s new lockdown protocols are destroying the city and pushing it “to the brink of collapse.”

The PCR testing scheme alone is creating mass chaos as nobody seems to know what they are doing or why. The Shanghai CDC had to issue a notice demanding that staff members answer public inquiries “in line with the policy” because of conflicting information.

Area residents are complaining about their test results as well, which are coming in “negative” on their mobile phones but “positive” from the CDC. There does not appear to be any rhyme or reason as to why the results are inconsistent.

According to reports, Shanghai adopted an app called Healthcare Cloud that serves as its integrated Internet and Healthcare services platform. Locals were told to register for a PCR test through the app, and after that await test results on their cell phones.

This created mass confusion as many people received negative test results on their phones, only to be later told by the CDC that they had tested positive and now need to quarantine.

The plandemic “has become a political issue,” confirms Shanghai CDC expert

A recently leaked recording of a CDC expert responding to a caller on the Shanghai CDC’s flooded hotline reveals how the system is completely overloaded and on the verge of total collapse.

“We have received hundreds of calls every day, but our jobs are epidemiological investigations,” the expert is heard saying. “We can’t solve your problem.”

“Let me tell you the facts: There’s no ward, the quarantine sites are filled, and there’s no ambulance.”

A male is then heard complaining:

“But we have no way to address our issue, even Weibo is blocked.”

The expert, a female, then responds back:

“I have brought this up too many times; as an expert, I have suggested that the mild to no symptom patients stay at home. Does anyone listen? No!”

“Let me reiterate,” she continued, “do not bother checking your health cloud, it’s all a negative result. Only we will notify you when you have tested positive.”

“So what we see is all fake?” the man then asks in return.

“That’s right,” the expert confirms, encouraging the man to go public with the recording, which he apparently did.

Shanghai’s health care system is consequently in a free fall as an overworked staff struggle to keep up with all the complaints and inconsistencies. In her rant, the Shanghai CDC expert continued to reveal that the whole thing is basically a sham, and that the city is being destroyed because of it.

“This pandemic has become a political issue that’s consuming so much manpower, resources, and money, just to solve this flu-like disease,” she explained. “What other country do you think is doing this kind of epidemic prevention now?”

The answer is that only China is still harping on about what amounts to a cold or flu virus that is really no different than any other cold or flu virus at this point.

This Shanghai CDC expert was later confirmed to be Zhu Weiping, director of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Section of the Shanghai Pudong New Area CDC. She is now drawing criticism from apologists of the communist regime who claim that she is guilty of committing “an aggressive attack on the party” and “sabotaging and shaking the anti-epidemic deployment.”

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

