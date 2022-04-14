Putin does NOT inoculate his troops with deadly mRNA vaccines, they use vector vaccines only

Many people do not understand the difference between viral vector vaccines and mRNA injections, and therefore would not understand why Russian President Vladimir Putin would never risk injecting his military with the mRNA jabs, but is not afraid to use the viral vector option. This article aims to simplify the explanation of the difference, and thus make sense of why the Biden Regime does not mind putting our entire military forces at high risk of myocarditis, rubbery blood clots and central nervous system disorders by force-injecting nearly all of them with deadly messenger-RNA (mRNA) COVID jabs.

One reason vaccines are so dangerous to the human race is because the “science” of it all is beyond simple comprehension, thus the doctors, scientists and immunologists can talk in complex terms and intimidate patients into compliance and submission. Vaccines are mostly fear-based, not evidence-based, treatments as the CDC, FDA and WHO would have us all believe. Yes, it takes scientists in laboratories to design them, but the results are not “safe and effective,” but rather dangerous and ineffective, as actual science reveals. This goes especially for mRNA gene-mutation injections. Here’s why.

All gene therapy injections are dangerous because the risks far outweigh any benefits

Viral vector and mRNA injections are barely helpful in fighting off COVID because neither contain the real virus. After “vaccination,” the body has trouble building immunity because it has ZERO exposure to the actual virus, in this case, SARS-CoV-2.

Both injections are involved in recreating the spike proteins found on the outer layer of adenoviruses, commonly associated with the common cold, bronchitis and pneumonia. That’s one reason the PCR tests return 97 percent false-positives — because if you’re sick with any adenovirus, or even just have the genetically modified spike proteins in your system, the PCR test will say you have COVID-19.

Sputnik V is a gene therapy injection that contains 2 adenovirus vectors (rAd26 and rAd5), that are genetically manipulated to resemble the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These attempt to enter human cells so they can recreate the spike proteins, supposedly helping the cells create antibodies to fight COVID. In other words, Sputnik uses inactivated viruses called vectors to elicit an immune system response, like the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson jabs and the ones made by AstraZeneca.

These are also known as “spike protein payload injections.” This is very dangerous to the human body, but not even close to inflicting the kind of health detriment of mRNA “technology.”

Pfizer and Moderna injections use mRNA to trick human cells into producing spike proteins constantly and forever

Did you know the human body can believe that it is sick FOREVER due to mRNA “vaccine” technology? Though viral vector injections deliver spike proteins directly into the cells, they do not trick the human cells into perpetually creating toxic spike proteins that resemble adenoviruses. That’s right, mRNA enters the cells and creates spike proteins directly using genetically modified materials.

With mRNA, there is no point where the cells or immune system instruct the body to STOP producing the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins, and the long-term health detriment of mRNA is now becoming blatantly obvious. This is what Putin understands. He does not want to kill off his own military.

On the other side of the world though, over here, “Resident Biden” and his globalist cohorts want nothing more than the collapse of America, so the mRNA vaccine is perfect for a “quickened” ending of the Republic.

Vladimir Putin and his military forces are getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, none will be receiving mRNA jabs

The “tolerability” of Sputnik is comparable to other protein payload injections, like from J&J and AstraZeneca, meaning some antibody levels are noticeable, beyond the damage that’s done to the body from the injection effects, even though the efficacy wanes within just a few months.

Sputnik may be worth the tradeoff, per Putin’s protocol, to protect himself and his troops in the short run, but he’s obviously not willing to take the chance of burying his military in the long run just to fight COVID by using “dirty vaccines” like the biological warfare kind known as mRNA.

Why would a General or Commander-in-Chief want to risk nearly every military member’s life with an experimental gene therapy jab that instructs your cells to incessantly produce toxic prions that mimic deadly adenoviruses? That wouldn’t make any sense at all, which brings us to the now-Communist-run Washington DC and their pharma-bought-and-sold regulatory agencies, the CDC and FDA.

Pfizer and Moderna all but OWN the CDC and FDA

Who would ever trust companies and corporations with a track record of fraud and criminal activity? Who would ever trust their dirty vaccines? Dirty mRNA technology involves the “decoding of instructions,” a.k.a. mRNA transcriptions. This technology is manipulating encoded protein molecules and permanently manipulating natural genetic code with new MUTATED genetic code. This has massive impact on cellular functioning, which explains so many DEADLY side effects, like blood clots, blindness, deafness, intolerable nerve pain and death.

Pfizer and Moderna know all of this. The Biden Regime knows this. The globalists and eugenicists all know this. A reduction or elimination of most US military members will be helpful for the communist takeover of America, especially if the destruction comes from within (without ever firing a weapon or dropping a bomb).

That’s why mRNA creates the ultimate “chemical blueprint” for wiping out a couple hundred million people in the USA, including military members, in order to propagate the New World Order. It’s biological warfare chalked up as “science-based” medicine that’s “safe and effective.” It’s all a con. It’s really nano-technology that causes blood clots, cancer and dementia — and in the short run.

This is the control the Democrats want. This is the socialist hell-hole, like Venezuela, that the CCP in Washington DC is pushing so hard to accomplish. This is why the Biden Regime wants every military member injected with mRNA “technology,” and it’s the SAME reason Putin will NOT allow his troops or himself to be injected with permanent gene mutation jabs. It’s that simple. Think long and hard about it. This is worth careful consideration.

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental scamdemic Covid “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Sputnikvaccine.com

Healthline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts