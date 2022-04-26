SHOCK: Pfizer tried to hide data showing its COVID vax caused massive increase in miscarriages, stillborn babies

In recent weeks, big pharma giant Pfizer, with an assist from the Biden Justice Department, went to court to shield certain safety data from the general public for at least 55 years, a shocking attempt at secrecy the likes that Americans haven't seen since the JFK cover-up.

Fortunately for advocates of transparency, a federal judge ‘saw through’ Pfizer and ordered the company to begin releasing its data by the tens of thousands of pages per week.

An analysis of the first batch of data released shows exactly why Pfizer wanted to keep it hidden for decades (or longer): It is devastating and, frankly, should be grounds for massive lawsuits.

As noted by Celeste McGovern at LifeSite News, among the first documents turned over to the public is a “Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports” describing events reported to Pfizer up until February 2021.

She adds:

It reveals that the drug behemoth received more than 150,000 serious adverse event reports within three months of rolling out its COVID shot, but here we will focus on Table 6 of the data on pregnant and lactating women who received the shots in the first few months of the rollout, which began December 11. Most of these women would have been healthcare workers because that was who the first rounds of shots went to. As the clinical trials preceding the rollout excluded pregnant women, these would have been the first pregnant and lactating women to have ever received the vaccines.

According to Table 6, 270 “unique pregnancies” were exposed to the vaccine, and of those, “no outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies,” leaving 32 with known outcomes. According to Pfizer’s report, there were 23 spontaneous abortions, a term for miscarriage, along with two premature births with neonatal death, two miscarriages with intrauterine death, one spontaneous abortion with neonatal death, and a single pregnancy with a “normal outcome.”

As McGovern notes: “That means that of 32 pregnancies with known outcome, 28 resulted in fetal death.”

The vaccine maker’s report also noted that there were five other pregnancies with “outcome pending” in addition to the 238 with “no outcome provided.” However, 32 minus 28 equals four, not five.

McGovern said she contacted Pfizer’s media representative to ask about the figures: “Were 28 of 32 known pregnancy outcomes actually fatal in the first 10 weeks that the vaccine became available, as their report suggests? That’s an 87.5% pregnancy loss rate? And only one pregnancy outcome was ‘normal’? Please correct me if I’m wrong about this.”

She says she never got a reply to emailed questions or to phone calls.

Noting that the Food and Drug Administration would have had the information by the end of April, McGovern was left to conclude it wasn’t any wonder why Pfizer wanted to hide its safety data for at least five-and-a-half decades, and maybe more.

The spike in adverse vaccine-related miscarriage and stillborn births are not just limited to the United States, they are increasing wherever the Pfizer vax is used, including Canada.

A retired doctor in British Columbia, Dr. Mel Bruchet, noted in November that he was informed by doulas that there were 13 stillbirths over a 24-hour period at the Lion’s Gate Hospital in Vancouver (according to definitions online, a doula is “a trained companion who is not a healthcare professional and who supports another person through a significant health-related experience, such as childbirth, miscarriage, induced abortion or stillbirth, or non-reproductive experiences such as dying”).

One grandmother whose grandbaby was stillborn at the hospital claimed on Twitter: “My daughter got that damned poison vaccine one month ago because she couldn’t go to a restaurant, and people were freaking out because that she was unvaxxed. I want to sue the government.”

stillborn quote

The platform removed the message because Twitter is just a propaganda outlet for the global tyrannical regime.

But what is clear, just based on the early information Pfizer has been forced to release, the vaccine should not be given to pregnant women, period.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

