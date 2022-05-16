After residents were forced to get “vaccinated,” New Zealand saw massive surge in new “positive cases” of covid

Now that most everyone in New Zealand has been “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) per the government’s orders, new “positive cases” of the disease are reportedly on the rise.

Up until recently, New Zealand’s “My Vaccine Pass” was required to enter businesses. Non-compliers reportedly faced fines of up to $15,000 per infraction as part of a nationwide plan to eliminate (or so we were told) the Fauci Flu from the country.

That plan failed, of course. And now the Chinese Virus is apparently spreading like wildfire among people who took the jab(s). Bron Markham, a New Zealand nurse with more than 50 years of experience in her field, told the media that many people she knows have recently received positive test results.

“It’s gone from ‘I don’t know anybody who has covid to most of my family and friends now have covid,’” Markham is quoted as saying, adding that it is “soul destroying” to watch. (Related: From the beginning, New Zealand was a target of psychological plandemicexperimentation.)

Covid deaths didn’t start picking up in New Zealand until after the injections started getting into arms

What she is so worried about remains unclear, seeing as how Omicron turned out to be a dud. The only way people seem to know they have it is from “positive” test results, as the condition appears to be extremely mild or asymptomatic.

The actual problem in New Zealand seems to be an uptick in deaths attributed to “covid.” It turns out that these really started picking up across the country after the injections they are calling “vaccines” started getting plunged into people’s arms.

Up until the fall of 2021, there were only 30 some-odd deaths in New Zealand period since the start of the plandemic. As of April 19 of this year, that number has ballooned to at least 602 people.

Another thing to keep in mind is that New Zealand’s jab rollout was delayed due to global supply issues, which makes the sudden and massive rise in deaths between last October and now even more suspicious.

It would appear as though many jabbed people do not show side effects immediately, but rather later on down the road. Perhaps there is some kind of delay in the timing of when the vaccine spike proteins are unleashed and when they start to show up in the form of serious injury or death.

On October 6 of last year, only 39 percent of New Zealand was double-vaccinated. As of April 13, that figure has reached 80 percent of the population overall and 95 percent of all people over the age of 12.

Correspondingly, there has been a massive increase in deaths ever since the gap in fully vaccinated people throughout New Zealand was filled. Ironically, far fewer people would have died had the jabs never been mandated by Jacinda Ardern to bring the fully vaccinated figure from 39 percent to 95 percent.

“They are isolated by nature of the oceans … ‘laboratory conditions’ for a test … and yes; it is a psychopathic intent and method,” wrote someone at Natural News about the situation. “That’s what we are all facing here; psychopaths, and their controlled puppets.”

Another wrote that he could see this all coming down the pike years ago when governments were being infiltrated with the kinds of people who we now know were all-too-willing to impose plandemic tyranny on the masses.

To quote Aldous Huxley:

“The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.”

The latest news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

