Steve Bannon warns “the system is collapsing” – global supply chains are cratering and it’s NOT just temporary

The battered ship known as the United States of America is sinking, and so is the rest of the world.

Thanks to globalization, Mystery Babylon’s tentacles are now everywhere. And as that system collapses into its own footprint to make way for the New World Order, so goes every country and system tied into it.

In a recent episode of his “War Room” program, Steve Bannon of Real America’s Voice laid out how and why “the system is collapsing.”

“This is a collapse of a complex system,” Bannon explained, revealing how each piece of the puzzle – or each card stacked in the house, to use another analogy – is falling right on schedule.

Everything from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic to the war in Ukraine seems to have been contrived for this very purpose: to collapse the global economy on purpose.

“The baby formula, the diesel gas, India just declared they’re not going to ship any wheat out of India, Sri Lanka is absolutely burning to the ground due to food shortage – back in the 1930s, this was called ‘Beggar Thy Neighbor,’” Bannon further explained.

You can watch a roughly 15-minute video clip of Bannon speaking about this and other issues at CitizenFreePress.com.

There’s no way to stop prophecy from being fulfilled

Governments and their corporate-controlled media mouthpieces would have us all believe that the continued breakdown of the supply chain coupled with massive inflation has to do with protectionism.

Bannon, however, says that none of this is about protectionism. It is about pulling the rug out from underneath the current world order to topple it straight into the ground – a controlled demolition, if you will.

“They hope that stuff comes at you so quickly that you lose it,” Bannon said, offering his own optimistic opinion about the future.

“In the fog of war, we’re going to look through this, understand what’s going on, not panic at all whatsoever, and make sure that we enforce policies,” he added about how conservatives are supposedly going to rise up to help a phoenix rise from the ashes of all this.

This writer is not as optimistic. For one, all of this was prophesied long ago, and is now coming to pass exactly as the Bible said it would. Secondly, there is no chance at turning things around by voting if elections are completely fraudulent, as we now know they are.

The collapse of the food supply is perhaps the biggest indicator that we have crossed the Rubicon. There will be no going back or fixing anything once grocery stores run empty with no more trucks coming to refill them.

There will be no bouncing back from there no longer being enough food for everyone, resulting in food riots.

“Before the export ban, India was expected to be one of the top-10 wheat exporters for the 2022-23 crop season,” tweeted author Javier Blas.

“Removing all (or part of) India’s expected wheat exports creates a massive hole in the global supply and demand. Wheat prices will rise further, and quickly #OATT.”

In the comment section at a story about Bannon’s statements, someone asked how it will ever be possible to “save America … since a revolution is illegal,” referring to the January 6, 2021, “insurrection” incident.

“How many Republicans are traitors to their own party and their constituents, why are Republicans not following the money of these traitors?” this same person asked.

Another wrote that the plan of the current administration, anyway, is to “bring down America by 1,000 cuts,” which is exactly what we are now witnessing at breakneck speed.

More related news coverage about these issues can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts