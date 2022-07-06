Nurse Erin talks about being harassed by the FBI: They’re scared of the information I have

Whistleblower Erin Olszewski, better known as Nurse Erin, joined Owen Shroyer and guest host Kristi Lee in "War Room" to talk about how the government is purging individuals who go against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) narrative.

“The FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] has been at my door, they continue to harass me. And there’s a reason behind that: It’s because they’re scared of the information that I have,” Nurse Erin said.

“They just get rid of anyone who doesn’t follow the status quo. And if they continue speaking up like I have been … then they’ll just go after any type of income so you can’t feed your families.”

At the same time, she said the government has been lifting the murder of babies by giving them COVID-19 vaccines unnecessarily. “They don’t care about the children,” Nurse Erin said about the government as she narrated how she was fired from her job despite never being written up for misconduct during her entire career. (Related: Medical experts warn: Coronavirus boosters kill more lives than they save.)

“You build up your social media platforms — that gets too big — and you’re being too influential, so they tore that down, too.” Then she described how they went after her Linktree account and then her PayPal account. She even thinks that they will cut her Venmo shortly as well.

“The only thing I use PayPal for was just to be able to sell my books — like signed copies of my books — because they won’t put them on shelves either. So it’s just a modern-day book burning all over again,” Nurse Erin said.

Harassed, discredited for telling the truth

All these happened because Nurse Erin went viral for exposing hospital operations and how the corrupt healthcare system is killing patients who have or have been exposed to COVID-19. Then, they retaliated by having pro-government “media” assassinate her character online to discredit her.

An unnamed physician at Elmhurst Hospital, where she used to work, said that she “spoke from a place of ignorance,” and that she used “lazy and faulty conclusions” based on her superficial observations to “assassinate the character” of people.

She was also being harassed by the FBI, such as stopping her from speaking to the public about her experience in the hospital. Her hospital in New York fired her, the FBI took away her public platforms and her payment processing sites and she went on to deal with the everyday problems they were dealing her.

Nurse Erin said that the FBI is basically coming at her for everything she has, but she just hopes they won’t do to her what they did with Jeremy Brown — a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and one of the accused in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Brown faced charges for holding on to secret national defense documents from his time in service. He was charged for unauthorized possession of the documents, as well as others that accompany previous allegations that he illegally possessed two guns and a set of hand grenades that federal agents found when they executed a search warrant at his home in Tampa.

“If it happens to me, I know that I’ll have a good team rallying around, hopefully, but I just think that what they’re trying to do is silence us, especially people who don’t shut up,” Nurse Erin said. “I just can’t believe that this is where our country is at, especially having served it. It’s such a slap in the face: for all that service, they do this. It’s sad.”

Visit Whistleblower.news for more news about people standing up to tell the truth about evil institutions.

Watch the video below as Nurse Erin shares how the government tried to harass and discredit her for telling the truth.

https://rumble.com/v1b5pqx-nurse-erin-shares-how-the-government-tried-to-harass-and-discredit-her-for-.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Nurse Erin shares how the government tried to harass and discredit her for telling the truth

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

