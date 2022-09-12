Biden’s coronavirus adviser says the reason why God created humans with two arms is to receive a flu shot in one and a covid jab in the other

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.One of the most ridiculous plandemic claims yet comes from Ashish Jha, Joe Biden’s official coronavirus adviser, who says that the reason human beings have two arms instead of one is to accommodate both flu shots and Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

At a recent press briefing, Jha spoke on behalf of God and His alleged reasoning for building the human body the way He did – watch the video below:

“I really believe this is why God gave us two arms: one for the flu shot and the other one for the covid shot,” Jha stated with a straight face. (Related: Jha is the same guy who pushed for Fauci Flu shot “vaccine passports” to be forced on all Americans.)

Fauci chimes in: Americans should get used to annual covid shots in addition to annual flu shots

Jha’s statements were supported by outgoing National Institute or Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Tony Fauci, who piped in that Fauci Flu shots will become an annual ritual – and that Americans need to get used to that idea, and fast.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward with the Covid-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population,” Fauci muttered.

That is just for the average person, by the way. Fauci went on to ramble – see below – that some people may need more than just one covid injection every year, depending on their preexisting health conditions.

“However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against Covid-19,” Fauci said.

At least 30 percent of America continues to ignore Jha, Fauci, and the rest of these globalist goons. We are told, based on the findings of a recent The Economist / YouGov poll, that three in 10 Americans still have not taken any Chinese Virus injections – and likely never will.

Independents lead the pack at a 39 percent refusal rate, followed by 35 percent of Republicans who say they have not, and will not, roll up their sleeves. Only 14 percent of Democrats have refused to get shot for covid.

For more than two years, government officials on both sides of the political aisle have been lying to Americans about the Fauci Flu and the alleged need to get jabbed for it. Some people are still falling for these lies, but an increasing number of people are waking up to the truth.

“It’s a good thing God gave us a mouth, too, because I’ll use it to tell Jha and Fauci to go f*** themselves,” wrote a commenter at Breitbart News.

“I’ve got two middle fingers,” responded another. “One for the vax and one for the booster.”

“Clearly, God gave Ashish no brains,” joked another.

“I wonder if Jha also believes that God gave men a penis so they could chop it off, put on a dress, and call themselves women?” wrote another crudely but accurately.

“When God gave out brains, Jha thought God said trains, so he asked for a slow one,” joked another.

As more news comes to light about the globalist agenda of the Biden regime, we will keep you informed about it at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

NaturalNews.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.