Biden’s coronavirus adviser says the reason why God created humans with two arms is to receive a flu shot in one and a covid jab in the other

One of the most ridiculous plandemic claims yet comes from Ashish Jha, Joe Biden’s official coronavirus adviser, who says that the reason human beings have two arms instead of one is to accommodate both flu shots and Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

At a recent press briefing, Jha spoke on behalf of God and His alleged reasoning for building the human body the way He did – watch the video below:

“I really believe this is why God gave us two arms: one for the flu shot and the other one for the covid shot,” Jha stated with a straight face. (Related: Jha is the same guy who pushed for Fauci Flu shot “vaccine passports” to be forced on all Americans.)

NOW – Biden COVID advisor Ashish Jha believes "God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot."pic.twitter.com/Wpcxyo1nfM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022

Fauci chimes in: Americans should get used to annual covid shots in addition to annual flu shots

Jha’s statements were supported by outgoing National Institute or Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Tony Fauci, who piped in that Fauci Flu shots will become an annual ritual – and that Americans need to get used to that idea, and fast.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward with the Covid-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population,” Fauci muttered.

That is just for the average person, by the way. Fauci went on to ramble – see below – that some people may need more than just one covid injection every year, depending on their preexisting health conditions.

“However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against Covid-19,” Fauci said.

NOW – Outgoing Fauci claims annually updated mRNA injections are likely required for most of the population. pic.twitter.com/01WVyIxE9R — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022

At least 30 percent of America continues to ignore Jha, Fauci, and the rest of these globalist goons. We are told, based on the findings of a recent The Economist / YouGov poll, that three in 10 Americans still have not taken any Chinese Virus injections – and likely never will.

Independents lead the pack at a 39 percent refusal rate, followed by 35 percent of Republicans who say they have not, and will not, roll up their sleeves. Only 14 percent of Democrats have refused to get shot for covid.

For more than two years, government officials on both sides of the political aisle have been lying to Americans about the Fauci Flu and the alleged need to get jabbed for it. Some people are still falling for these lies, but an increasing number of people are waking up to the truth.

“It’s a good thing God gave us a mouth, too, because I’ll use it to tell Jha and Fauci to go f*** themselves,” wrote a commenter at Breitbart News.

“I’ve got two middle fingers,” responded another. “One for the vax and one for the booster.”

“Clearly, God gave Ashish no brains,” joked another.

“I wonder if Jha also believes that God gave men a penis so they could chop it off, put on a dress, and call themselves women?” wrote another crudely but accurately.

“When God gave out brains, Jha thought God said trains, so he asked for a slow one,” joked another.

As more news comes to light about the globalist agenda of the Biden regime, we will keep you informed about it at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

