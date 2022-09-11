Now the climate “greenies” are going after natural gas, want it eliminated from homes nationwide

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.By far the cheapest and most optimal type of energy for stovetop cooking, natural gas is the latest target of the global warming cult, which wants it banned from all homes nationwide.

The Sierra Club and numerous other “environmental” groups are pushing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to prohibit natural gas use at home, calling it “deadly pollution” that must be eradicated in order to save the planet from overheating.

Not only are gas stoves on the chopping block but so are gas furnaces and gas fireplaces, which the Sierra Club et al. want to force people to replace with expensive electric or solar alternatives. (Related: Are these same crazy environmentalists responsible for destroying natural gas production and transport facilities across the United States?)

Homeowners could, if the effort is a success, be forced to replace all of their existing gas-powered appliances. At least one state lawmaker, Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Colo.), has called the proposition “out of control,” which it most certainly is.

“The petition, sponsored by the Sierra Club, claims fossil fuel-fired home furnaces, water heaters, clothes dryers and stoves emit enough nitrogen dioxide (NOx) and carbon dioxide (CO2) that they must be classified as ‘new stationary sources’ of air pollutants, placing them in the same regulatory regime as power plants and factories,” reported the Denver Gazette.

61% of American electricity comes from fossil fuels – so how is it “green?”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) also slammed the “unelected bureaucrats” that are pushing for this transition, explaining that they “do not have the power to unilaterally decide major questions” like this.

“We are facing the worst energy crisis since Jimmy Carter, yet these inflation-loving leftists are more worried about how to take away Americans’ reliable heating than they are about creating viable solutions,” Boebert went on to say in a statement.

The Left’s obsession with electric-powered everything is laughable, considering that electricity production often requires heavy fossil fuel usage. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), around 61 percent of American energy comes from fossil fuels, whether it be coal, natural gas, petroleum or other gases.

Another 19 percent comes from nuclear energy, which is “clean” until there is a meltdown or other catastrophe. This leaves just 20 percent of the grid as “renewable,” which can hardly be considered green.

Natural gas, meanwhile, is plentiful, easy to obtain, and clean as a whistle, which makes the greenies’ crusade against it irrational and just plain ridiculous.

“The Sierra Club is always looking for ways to ban natural gas, but Americans like natural gas because it’s safe, affordable, and convenient,” said Colorado Oil and Gas Association President and CEO Dan Haley.

“Consumers will not take lightly the Sierra Club taking away their gas fireplaces, stoves, and barbecue grills. This petition is going nowhere.”

Sonnenberg added in his own statement that both state and federal regulators, at the goading of the Sierra Club and others, are “creating uncertainty by trying to move everyone to use anything electric, which we don’t have enough electricity to power.”

“Nobody wants that except for the regulators who refuse to see the harm they are doing,” he added. “The power that these agencies want to exert over families trying to make ends meet with the high inflation is ridiculous. I trust the people to make the decisions that best fit their budget and needs, rather than government telling them they know what is best for these families. Eliminating consumer choices to one option is never a good policy.”

The latest news about the “green-ification” of America – meaning no more cheap and abundant energy for prosperity – can be found at GreenTyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WND.com

NaturalNews.com

EIA.gov

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.