NEJM study confirms that covid jabs destroy natural immunity

Within the first few months following “vaccination” for covid, a new study has found, a person’s immune system degrades to the point of developing negative immunity.

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published the disturbing paper, which looked at 887,193 children aged five to 11 in North Carolina, 30.8 percent (273,157) of whom received at least one dose of Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) shot between Nov. 1, 2021, and June 3, 2022.

Using a form of statistical modeling that carefully adjusts for confounding factors such as underlying health conditions, scientists determined that the shots fail rather quickly post-injection and eventually eat away at immunity in a manner similar to AIDS – hence why many now refer to post-injection immune degradation as vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS.

The shots not only failed to provide protection for the children after just a few short months, but they also left the children in worse immune shape overall. (Related: Natural immunity, not vaccine-induced “immunity,” is the way to go for long-term health.)

The study’s authors wrote that even though covid injections appear to “confer considerable immunity against Omicron infection,” they only do so for a few months, if that (supposedly). After that, the shots result in a “rapid decline in protection” that eventually turns the immune system against itself.

“This is very disturbing because it suggests not only that the vaccines give negative ‘protection’ after a few months but also that they destroy the protection that should have been provided by natural immunity,” reported the Daily Sceptic about the study.

“The unvaccinated keep their protection from previous infection but the vaccinated end up with negative efficacy even if they’ve been previously infected. This means the vaccines appear to demolish a person’s natural immunity and leave him or her more vulnerable to infection than he or she was before.”

bioRxiv study finds that mRNA covid jabs damage adaptive immunity against other diseases, too

The NEJM study establishes the fact that covid injections damage innate immunity against covid, but what about the other pathogens?

Another related study published at bioRxiv, “The Preprint Server for Biology,” reveals that mRNA shots damage both innate and adaptive immunity in general, regardless of the disease.

Describing Fauci Flu shots as “highly inflammatory” with “a long in vivo half-life,” the bioRxiv study emphasizes that mRNA spike proteins cause chronic inflammation, which some would argue is the underlying cause behind all diseases and the health damage they cause – including early death.

“We found that pre-exposure to mRNA-LNPs or LNP alone led to long-term inhibition of the adaptive immune responses, which could be overcome using standard adjuvants,” the study explains.

One of the diseases looked at specifically was Candida albicans. Covid injections were found to diminish resistance to this fungal illness, resulting in a “general decrease in blood neutrophil percentages.”

“In summary, the mRNA-LNP vaccine platform induces long-term unexpected immunological changes affecting both adaptive immune responses and heterologous protection against infections,” that study concluded.

In the comment section, someone remarked that it is hardly a surprise that these experimental gene modification cocktails are damaging people’s immune systems, seeing as how they were never even safety tested.

“Their fear that they messed up people’s immune systems and therefore have to keep stabbing them is the only ‘positive’ explanation for why they continue pumping this poison into people,” wrote another.

“This is criminal negligence territory. Eventually lawyers and judges will awake from their trance – many of them and their family were poked, many of them will eventually put 2 and 2 together – the ensuing pulverisation of the health authorities and ‘scientists’ that perpetrated this will be epic. And it will come.”

More Chinese Virus injection news can be found at VaccineDamage.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailySceptic.org

NEJM.com

DrEddyMD.com

bioRxiv.org

Related Posts