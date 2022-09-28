TRANSFUSION CONFUSION: American Red Cross caught mixing vaxxed blood with unvaxxed blood

If you or someone you know requires a blood transfusion, you might want to avoid tapping into the American Red Cross. That is because the group is indiscriminately mixing vaccinated blood with unvaccinated blood, we now know.

The reason this is highly problematic is because vaccinated blood is tainted blood, meaning the recipient will receive all the spike proteins and other toxins produced by the shots in the person who received them.

The Red Cross is basically poisoning the bodies of people who are already sick and in desperate need of clean, healthy blood – not blood that contains whatever was pumped in via Operation Warp Speed.

“We don’t label blood products as containing vaccinated or unvaccinated blood as the Covid-19 vaccine does not enter the bloodstream and poses no safety risks to the recipient,” the Red Cross claims.

“If you have safety concerns about potential blood transfusions, please speak with your medical care team.”

Covid jab spike proteins “wander freely through the bloodstream,” expert says

The issue came to light in response to inquiries about the Red Cross’s involvement in providing care following Hurricane Fiona, which ravaged the island of Puerto Rico.

Some were concerned that the Red Cross might be poisoning people with tainted blood, and it turns out their concerns were warranted.

The social media team at Red Cross apparently missed a recently published study showing that Fauci Flu shots do, in fact, enter the bloodstream and cause serious health problems.

The randomized clinical trial found that the excess risk of serious adverse events is much higher in people’s whose blood has been tainted with Operation Warp Speed injections.

“In the Moderna trial, the excess risk of serious AESIs (15.1 per 10,000 participants) was higher than the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization relative to the placebo group (6.4 per 10,000 participants),” the study explains.

“In the Pfizer trial, the excess risk of serious AESIs (10.1 per 10,000) was higher than the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization relative to the placebo group (2.3 per 10,000 participants).”

We know that the AESIs with risk ratios higher than one, meaning “elevated risk,” include serious conditions like coagulation disorder, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and myocarditis and pericarditis.

Back in May 2021, another study published in Science explains in further detail how covid injections ultimately do end up in the bloodstream, contrary to the claims of the Red Cross social media team.

“The spike protein is not released to wander freely through the bloodstream by itself, because it has a transmembrane anchor region that (as the name implies) leaves it stuck,” explained Derek Lowe.

“That’s how it sits in the virus itself, and it does the same in human cells.”

Lowe went on to state that covid jab spike proteins rest on the surface of muscle and lymphatic cells up in the shoulder near the site of injection.

“Some of the vaccine dose is going to make it into the bloodstream, of course,” he added.

“But keep in mind, when the mRNA or adenovirus particles do hit cells outside of the liver or the site of injection, they’re still causing them to express Spike protein anchored on their surfaces, not dumping it into the circulation.”

The takeaway from all this is that the American Red Cross can no longer be trusted. Its social media team is flat-out lying to the public about its tainted blood, and readers would do well to take note of this and avoid ever accepting a blood transfusion from the group.

More of the latest news about covid “vaccines” and the damage they cause to the human body can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

