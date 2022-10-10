Mainstream science is FAKE science: Hundreds of peer-reviewed studies to be RETRACTED because they were “manipulated”

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.Another couple hundred peer-reviewed papers are slated for removal from the journals in which they were published after it was revealed that they are all “manipulated.”

The latest in a growing list of fake science studies that were published in supposedly reputable journals and later retracted due to fraud, the dump comes from Hindawi, a scientific journal publisher that covers more than 230 peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Hindawi says that after months of investigative review, it has decided to retract 511 papers across 16 of its journals, according to Retraction Watch, a watchdog group that keeps a close eye on such matters.

“The retractions, which the publisher and its parent company, Wiley, will announce tomorrow in a blog post, will be issued in the next month, and more may come as its investigation continues,” Retraction Watch says.

“They are not yet making the list available.” (Related: Just recently, The Lancet self-retracted a published letter that mocked the lab origin theory of covid.)

Hindawi’s research integrity team reportedly identified numerous signs of manipulation throughout the papers, including duplicated text. Some of the peer reviews were also found to have been done too quickly to actually be accurate, while others misused the databases that are used by publishers to vet potential reviewers.

“Peer review and citation rings” behind prolific science journal fraud

Another major publisher, SAGE, also recently announced the retraction of some 60 articles that are implicated in a “peer review and citation ring” taking place at the Journal of Vibration and Control (JVC).

A 14-month investigation uncovered what is said to be the “full extent” of science journal fraud at SAGE. The “strongly suspected” ringleader of that misconduct is believed to be Peter Chen, formerly of the National Pingtung University of Education in Taiwan (NPUE).

“While investigating the JVC papers submitted and reviewed by Peter Chen, it was discovered that the author had created various aliases on SAGE Track, providing different email addresses to set up more than one account,” Retraction Watch says.

“Consequently, SAGE scrutinised further the co-authors of and reviewers selected for Peter Chen’s papers, these names appeared to form part of a peer review ring. The investigation also revealed that on at least one occasion, the author Peter Chen reviewed his own paper under one of the aliases he had created.”

Mind you, all of these corrupted papers are used by medical professionals to hone their practice. Whatever fraud is contained within them ultimately gets transferred to patients who receive fraudulent “care” based on fraudulent “science.”

Science fraudsters who use their own names rather than aliases are still committing fraud in other ways, Retraction Watch says. There exists a large network of science liars who scratch each other’s backs by favorably reviewing and rubber-stamping each other’s work, no matter how fraudulent it might be.

“The reward system in academia requires publication of articles in journals, and measures the number of citations those articles receive,” writes Thomas Lifson for American Thinker.

“Such a system is inherently vulnerable to cooperation among like-minded scholars who push each other’s work into print and cite each other.”

Even when papers are withdrawn, there is still a “massive” problem of those same papers being cited over and over again in other papers. Even if a study gets retracted, in other words, the damage has already been – and continues to be – done over the course of time.

“Correcting the situation will not be easy, but a first step would be to institute criminal penalties for research and review fraud,” Lifson says.

“A ‘cultural revolution’ of sorts is needed in academia, with a pervasive ethic of honesty enforced by social pressure as well as laws.”

More related news coverage about the corruption of science can be found at ScienceFraud.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

AmericanThinker.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.