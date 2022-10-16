European Parliament member says EU over-purchase of COVID jabs equates to “biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind”

Mislav Kolakusic, a Croatian member of parliament (MEP) in the European Union (EU), dropped a bombshell this week by calling the bloc’s purchase of 4.5 billion doses of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” for just 450 million EU residents “the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind.”

Kolakusic jokingly called European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses” because she is the one responsible for this massive fraud on the European people, many of whom are none the wiser that it even happened.

“Today, 10 of us MEPs asked her the following question: Will she present to us, the members of the European Parliament, as well as the EU citizens whom she supposedly represents, the communication she had with Pfizer during the procurement of 4.5 billion doses of vaccines at a time when there was absolutely no proof of the effectiveness, and especially not of the harmfulness of that product?” Kolakusic said.

“Imagine, four-and-a-half billion doses for 450 million people.”

Based on this number, and excluding Great Britain since it is no longer part of the EU, this means that Von Der Leyen and her cronies expect to inject every child in Europe with 10 separate doses of “something that no one in the world except maybe two or three people know what it contains,” Kolakusic said.

“This is about secrets, protected patents,” he added.

Do COVID “vaccines” erase the image of God from a person?

Earlier this year, as you may recall, Kolakusic made headlines for speaking out against mandatory vaccination policies, comparing it to the “death penalty.”

Kolakusic pointed out at the time that the very same people who oppose the death penalty for criminals seem to have no problem with the “tens of thousands of citizens” at the time who “died from the side effects of vaccines” – and many more have died in the months since.

“Mandatory vaccinations represent the death penalty and will result in the execution of many citizens,” Kolakusic proclaimed.

Since then, Kolakusic has continued to tell the truth about how nobody, save for a select few at the top of the Babylonian pyramid, knows what these shots truly contain, or what they are truly doing to people’s bodies and more important their DNA and image of God.

There is speculation that the contents of the vials add another strand of DNA, erasing one’s God-given image and rendering him a human-hybrid bearing some other image (perhaps that of the fallen angels?).

“I don’t think that any kind of government or European agency knows exactly what is in that product,” Kolakusic said before the other MEPs. “Nobody knows that. And nobody tells you that.”

To date, he went on to reveal, not a single piece of credible medical research has been given to himself or any other MEP for review, nor has any been given to the EU Parliament’s COVID committee or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“How is that possible?” he asked. “We are talking about corruption here.”

“The procurement of 4.5 billion products with the intention of injecting them into people, without anyone knowing what is inside, is surely the corruption affair in the history of mankind, not only in the history of the EU,” he further said.

It turns out that Australia did much the same thing, we now know, by purchasing 280 million doses of the shots for just 25 million residents.

