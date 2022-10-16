Lancet Commission identifies six major reasons why global response to COVID-19 was colossal failure

A noted panel of experts released a report last month listing a half-dozen reasons why the world response to the China-caused COVID-19 pandemic was not just wholly inadequate, but a massive failure, with millions more lives lost than necessary.

“As of May 31, 2022, there were 6·9 million reported deaths and 17·2 million estimated deaths from COVID-19, as reported by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation,” said the report from the Lancet Commission.

“This staggering death toll is both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure at multiple levels. Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional rationality and transparency, too many people —often influenced by misinformation — have disrespected and protested against basic public health precautions, and the world’s major powers have failed to collaborate to control the pandemic,” the report added in its opening summary.

Per The Epoch Times, the report identified six areas of failure, to include “failures of prevention, failures of rationality, failures of transparency, failures to follow normal public health practice, failures of operational cooperation, and failures of international solidarity.” And because of the failures, the panel concluded, social sustainability objectives were set back years while more than 17.2 million total lives were lost.

Here is a summary of some of the areas of failure from Dr. Yuhong Dong, an MD who also has a doctorate in infectious diseases and is the chief scientific officer and co-founder of a Swiss biotech company and former senior medical scientific expert for antiviral drug development at Novartis Pharma in Switzerland, according to her Epoch Times profile.

Failure of prevention. While most countries aggressively imposed several methods designed to slow or stop the spread of the virus including lockdowns, social distancing, mandatory masking, and vaccines, none of them were effective enough.

Dong went on to note a British COVID study involving 36 healthy volunteers aged 18–29, none of whom had a history of having contracted the virus. All of them were provided an intranasal dose of COVID innoculation. “During the experiment, two were excluded from the Per-Protocol analysis because baseline antibodies were detected,” Dong, who analyzed the commission’s findings, wrote.

The results of the remaining 34 subjects: “16 participants were infected (confirmed with PCR tests) with mild symptoms, 3 were infected (confirmed with PCR tests) but were asymptomatic, and 15 participants remained uninfected.”

Dong noted:

The reason why the 15 participants were not infected should be the key to prevention. In my view, this key is to strengthen people’s immune systems.

Failure of rationality. Dong noted that rationality is the ability to make reasonable decisions based on a given set of facts. However, this wasn’t done regarding COVID. “In the process of vaccine development, irrationalities included blindly pushing the vaccine among the masses without a complete evaluation of its efficacy and safety,” she wrote, adding that the vaccines for COVID were developed much too quickly and then implemented (largely for political effect, no doubt). She also said that they are harmful.

“Additionally, a growing body of basic research has found that the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is a component of the vaccine, not only binds to cell surface receptors, but also causes cardiac cell damage, vascular damage, mitochondrial damage, and induces chronic inflammatory states. It is a toxic protein,” she wrote.

Failure of transparency. Basically, Dong argued that experts and institutions, particularly in the West and largely in the U.S., have been far from open about the negative effects of the vaccines, again, likely for political reasons.

“As of Sept. 23, 2022, the VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports database has recorded 1,424,789 cases of adverse events with 31,214 deaths, most of which occurred within one to seven days of vaccination. The unusual short time to death strongly indicates the causal role of vaccines in those death cases,” she wrote.

“According to a Harvard Pilgrim study, only 1 percent of adverse effects get reported to the VAERS database. Unfortunately, the warning signs are ignored. The vaccine development continued with more adverse effects occurring,” Dong said.

