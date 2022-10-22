‘Brilliant’ documentary fully exposes how government, Big Pharma teamed up to push ultimately harmful COVID vaccines

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.A new documentary is being described as “brilliant” for its meticulous exposure of the coordination between key government agencies and Big Pharma to push harmful COVID-19 vaccines on a frightened and unsuspecting public.

As the country is still recovering from mass shutdowns and other disruptions to daily life, the pandemic now seems like it happened so long ago. But the after-effects of the vaccine continue to harm the public to this day and likely will into the foreseeable future.

The film, “Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion,” is mostly focused on the United Kingdom, but, according to Lifesite News, “one of its most powerful sub-narratives is relevant worldwide: How pharmaceutical manufacturers sidestepped safety hurdles and misled the public regarding the effectiveness and potential harms of the COVID jabs.”

You can watch the full documentary on YouTube at this link.

It is also available at this link on the Oracle Films website.

The documentary includes experts who are able to show how vaccine trial data was flawed and how “vaccine” makers used “very, very misleading” figures to push the shots. One such expert, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist and consultant who was “one of the first to take the Pfizer vaccine,” explained how Pfizer promoted its jab using relative risk reduction and not the industry standard, absolute risk reduction, which then led to the widespread perception that the mRNA vax was much more effective at preventing infections than it really was.

“The guidance has been for many years that we must always use absolute risk reduction in conversation with patients, not just relative risk reduction alone. Otherwise, it’s considered unethical,” Malhotra explained, according to LifeSite News.

“The accusation is that governments acted on Pfizer’s relative risk figure of 95 percent efficacy, when the absolute risk was a mere 0.84 percent. In other words, you’d have to vaccinate 119 people to prevent just one from catching COVID,” added John Bowe, founder of C.O.V.I.D. Charity Organisation for the Vaccine InjureD.

The outlet adds:

The film went on to highlight the “shocking allegations” of clinical trial research specialist Alexandra Latypova, who studied Pfizer trial documents that were force-released in the U.S. after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Her findings include the following:

— Pfizer skipped major categories of safety testing altogether.

— The toxicity of the COVID-19 vaccines’ mRNA active ingredient was never studied.

— The FDA and Pfizer knew about major toxicities associated with gene therapy class of medicines.

— The CDC, FDA and Pfizer lied about vaccines staying in the injection site. 

— My examination of leaked Moderna documents also revealed that vaccine-induced antibody-enhanced disease was identified as a serious risk.

Making the problem of wholly inadequate trials and studies of the vaccine even worse was the failure to use standard regulation processes, according to Bowe. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Chief Executive June Raine “admitted that the agency had changed from Watchdog to Enabler.”

The documentary also contained video clips featuring a confession from Raine that normal safeguards during the vaccines’ clinical trials were not followed at all for the COVID shots.

“We tore up the rule book and we allowed companies to immediately start juxtaposing not sequential phases of clinical trials, but overlapping. Beginning the next one before the previous had been finished,” he said, according to LifeSite News.

In addition, the documentary contains several examples of Brits being harmed permanently after taking a vaccine, like their American cousins, with many unable to care for themselves anymore and becoming entirely dependent on others for their care.

One British minister of parliament took to the floor of the chamber to denounce physicians in the country who claimed that the shots had nothing to do with those outcomes.

“Those who were in perfect health before their vaccine have encountered too much ignorance and skepticism when seeking medical help. For some, their GPs have refused to engage and that has reached the extent that they are made to feel gaslighted, Madam Deputy Speaker, with their physical pain being dismissed or explained away as mental illness. How insulting and humiliating is that?” MP Sir Christopher Ghope said.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.