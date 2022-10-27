Fauci’s agency funded EcoHealth’s $1 million grant to help create new 80% kill rate covid strain, in violation of US law

Boston University‘s (BU) newly developed coronavirus strain with an alleged 80 percent kill rate would not have been possible were it not for a $1 million grant awarded by Tony Fauci to EcoHealth Alliance.

As the scandal continues to unfold, we have learned that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the latter of which has been controlled by Fauci for decades, sent American taxpayer dollars to BU to develop a highly deadly strain of the Chinese Virus capable of killing eight out of 10 subjects who “catch” it.

The alleged new virus appears to have been developed using illegal gain of function (GoF) research, which was also used in Wuhan, China, to develop the original strain of the Fauci Flu that we are told started circulating there towards the end of 2019 and into 2020. (Related: A former EcoHealth Alliance president says there is no way covid “naturally emerged”.)

Researchers at BU reportedly cobbled together the original covid strain with the spike proteins from the new “Omicron” (aka Moronic) strain of the Chinese Virus, which the government and corporate-controlled media claim is the currently predominant circulating strain.

This new chimeric hybrid version of covid is said to be at least five times more infectious than the original.

“The Omicron spike (S) protein, with an unusually large number of mutations, is considered the major driver of these phenotypes,” reads a pre-print study on the new research that has not yet been peer-reviewed by other scientists.

“We generated chimeric recombinant SARS-CoV-2 encoding the S gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate and compared this virus with the naturally circulating Omicron variant.”

Boston is the new Wuhan, and Boston University is the new Wuhan Institute of Technology

There is already much back-and-forth between BU and critics who say that illegal GoF research was taking place at the school’s level-3 biosafety laboratory, which reportedly accepted cash from Fauci and others to create the deadly new pathogen.

BU insists that GoF research never took place, but we know that in order to create the type of chimeric hybrid virus that the study claims now exists, coronaviruses had to have been diced and spliced using the technology.

“The research is a clear example of gain of function research of concern and enhanced potential pandemic pathogen (ePPP) research,” pronounced Dr. Richard Ebright, a chemist at Rutgers University who continues to call out the corruption surrounding coronavirus development.

“It is especially concerning that this new US-government ePPP research – like the previous US-government ePPP research on chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses at Wuhan Institute of Virology that may have caused the pandemic – appears not to have undergone the prior risk-benefit review mandated under U.S.-government policies.”

The illegality of GoF research in the U.S. is a bit murky. Up until Donald Trump took office, it was banned – at least on paper. Then, once Trump took office, the NIH suddenly started allowing it to take place, and with government funding, reports suggest.

“Previously, it had been halted from 2014 to 2017 over concerns that it could lead to the inadvertent creation of a pandemic,” reported the DailyMail Online.

BU vehemently denies any use of GoF technology in the scandalous research. And EcoHealth says Fauci handed over that $1 million so that it could work on the project, which is described as being for the purpose of “predicting and preventing future pandemics.”

EcoHealth announced the $1 million grant from Fauci on Aug. 30, 2022, noting that recipient scientists used it to “strategize methods of early infectious disease detection and intervention.”

If the subject of coronavirus tampering interests you, more stories about it can be found at Pandemic.news.

