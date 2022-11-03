DEATH BY VAX: Excess mortality up 17% among the fully vaccinated

Not only that, but rates of cancer in those who took the jabs from Operation Warp Speed are “at a 9-sigma rise,” which the individual who put this all together describes as “a hard-rudder turn for cancer [that] means something is right ahead.”

The CDC is so concerned about the truth coming out, this person adds, that it is committing blatant fraud to cover it all up. (Related: It has been repeatedly confirmed that Chinese Virus injections are directly responsible for spikes in excess mortality all around the world.)

Various doctors who are tweeting on Twitter about the matter incognito also confirm that they are seeing a massive uptick in new cancer patients who all got jabbed for the Chinese Flu in obedience to the government.

“Our neurosurgeons have confirmed that we are seeing a rise in brain cancer, across all age groups,” one account wrote. “Most strikingly, in young adults. Several staff physicians included. They have no idea why.”

Insurance CEO suggests covid jab excess deaths represent largest mass die-off of working-class folks in history

The situation is slightly worse in Europe than it is in the United States, the data shows – at least as far as excess deaths are concerned. And there has not been so much as a peep about it from the corporate-controlled media.

In the U.S., the excess death rate among the fully jabbed is 0.7% lower than in Europe, which could just be a margin of error – or perhaps the European versions of the injections are more dangerous?

Australia is also suffering through an excess death apocalypse as fully injected residents are now dropping dead, seemingly without cause. In the year 2022 up through June 30, nearly 100,000 Aussies who fully took all the shots are now fully dead.

Insurance industry experts are really starting to notice the trend. One suggested that what we are now witnessing is the largest mass die-off of people who belong to the working class in world history.

The CEO of one insurance group claims a 10-sigma event is now occurring. Keep in mind that the likelihood of a 10-sigma event is something like once every billion years.

The “Ethical Skeptic” account on both Twitter and Substack, which is said to be owned and operated by the aforementioned military asset and data expert, has been keeping a close eye on the CDC’s data-hiding efforts concerning all this.

“CDC is now (post ‘system upgrade’) unilaterally shifting Cancer UCoD deaths to Covid UCoD deaths (even trivial nosocomial cases of Covid),” he tweeted. “Thereby hiding the stark cancer increase from you.”

“Undeniable smoking gun proof,” he added.

Heart-related deaths are also hidden deep within the CDC’s manipulated datasets. The Ethical Skeptic says heart-related RXX Abnormal Clinical & Lab Findings Mortality was separated from IXX ICD-10 heart-related mortality (these are two separate classification methods).

When you combine these two classifications back into one, “you find the hidden heart-related deaths,” he says.

“Despite Covid at a VERY low level, we are at an all time peak in heart related deaths,” he adds, calling it a “20-sigma” event.

“In sum: there is very little COVID in the world now, but there’s plenty of unexplained deaths,” writes Emerald Robinson on her “Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way” Substack page.

“Heart-related deaths. Cancer deaths. How many of those deaths were vaccinated people?”

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

