Senate report concludes covid “most likely” leaked from Chinese lab

The GOP policymakers who contributed to it say that there is now “substantial” evidence to suggest that a “lab accident” was responsible for the release of the Fauci Flu, which appears to have “escaped” from Wuhan, China, and contaminated the world.

Evidence for a natural spillover event “is missing” despite three years of probing, American politicians claim. Communist China, they added, “should no longer get the benefit of doubt” on the matter.

To be clear, the report still shrouds the true origin in the Chinese Flu in mystery, suggesting that there is no concrete evidence either way when it comes to accurately pinpointing from where the Wuhan Flu came. (Related: Remember when The Lancet did a 180 by suddenly deciding covid could have been cooked up in a lab after previously denying the possibility?)

“Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident,” the report reads.

“Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, critical evidence that would prove that the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and resulting COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a natural zoonotic spillover is missing.”

White Coat Waste Project says “taxpayer-funded gain-of-function experiments on animals in Wuhan likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic”

Described as a “bombshell” by the DailyMail Online (United Kingdom), the report highlights “the lack of transparency and collaboration” from China as problematic because it “prevents reaching a more definitive conclusion” about the matter.

“The hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy,” the report further states.

Many will recall that former President Donald Trump was a proponent of the lab leak theory, having presented it at a time when few others were even considering it as a possibility.

Trump was relentlessly mocked for the proposition, only to later be vindicated by scientists and politicians as possibly being right, just as he was concerning the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a safe and inexpensive remedy for the virus.

A campaign group called the White Coat Waste Project is thrilled by the new GOP-led Senate report, which affirms the group’s belief that the Fauci Flu did, in fact, originate in a lab.

“Once again, an authoritative Congressional report has concluded that taxpayer-funded gain-of-function experiments on animals in Wuhan likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic,” the White Coat Waste Project said.

“Yet, nearly three years into the pandemic, the white coats responsible for probably causing and covering up this global disaster have not been held accountable. Lab accidents are common and taxpayers in both parties shouldn’t be forced to pay for another pandemic.”

It is also worth noting that the report addresses the high unlikelihood that covid was even circulating at all in animals prior to the start of the scamdemic. This further debunks the contrived myth that bats were somehow spreading it to each other before covid magically transferred species to humans.

Samples collected from various wet market stalls and later tested would show that the animals being sold as food at the time – this does not include bats, by the way, which were banned from Chinese wet markets in 2018 – had not tested positive for the Chinese Flu.

“It is also noteworthy that the earliest variants of SARS-CoV-2 were well-adapted for human-to-human transmission,” the report further adds.

Want to keep up with the latest news about the covid lab origin debate? You can do so at Pandemic.news.

